‘We cannot be in isolation’ - Madugu warns players that past glory will not secure World Cup spot

Nigeria's coach, Justine Madugu, has issued a stark warning to the Super Falcons, urging them to abandon any reliance on past achievements and focus on immediate improvement to salvage their 2027 Women's World Cup aspirations.

The Super Falcons are set for a high-stakes showdown against South Africa on Thursday, August 13, at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca. For the losing team, the road to the World Cup in Brazil will come to an abrupt end.

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This critical play-off was set up after both African powerhouses suffered unexpected quarter-final exits at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Nigeria fell 1-0 to Cameroon, while South Africa was defeated by Morocco.

With the four WAFCON semi-finalists securing automatic World Cup qualification, Nigeria and South Africa are now left to battle for Africa's final spot in the intercontinental play-offs.

Madugu sends warning to Super Falcons players

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Ahead of the decisive match, Madugu expressed concern that Nigerian football is being overtaken by nations investing more heavily in the women's game.

“If you look at what is happening, you’d understand quite clearly not just from the results, but even from the gameplay, everybody is investing so much to ensure that they improve,” Madugu stated in a pre-match press conference.

Justine Madugu Super Falcons head coach || Imago

“So we have to realise that fact, and reality should dawn on us that we must also do a lot to remain top and keep improving," he continued.

"We cannot be in isolation; we must also try as much as possible to make sure that we develop a lot of things.”

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The coach highlighted that success is not a given and requires continuous effort across multiple areas.

“There are so many areas that we need to work on to make sure we get it right because you cannot expect people to be working and you are doing nothing, but expect that you will come out victorious. It doesn’t work that way, it is not magic.”