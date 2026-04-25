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‘If that makes him happy’ - Chelsea receive manager search boost as Como chief approves Fabregas joining Blues

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:12 - 25 April 2026
Chelsea receive manager search boost
Cesc Fabregas has been given the go-ahead by Como president Mirwan Suwarso to pursue the Chelsea manager's job, should the Premier League club make an approach.
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Chelsea are in the market for a new manager after parting ways with Liam Rosenior, and their former midfielder has emerged as a strong candidate. 

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The Blues dismissed Rosenior on Wednesday after a string of five consecutive league defeats, placing Calum McFarlane in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season. 

The Chelsea owners are in search of a new manager, and several top names have been linked to the position.

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Como's chief speaks on Fabregas 

Fabregas has impressed since beginning his coaching career with the newly-promoted Serie A side, with the club edging closer to qualifying for the Champions League.

A permanent appointment is expected in the summer, and if Chelsea target Fabregas, Como will not block the move.

"If that makes him happy, that's him," Suwarso told City AM. "You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible, but at the end of the day, we don't own him, and he's free to go to Chelsea if he wishes."

Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO
Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO
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The Como chief also clarified that Fabregas, who holds a minority stake in the Italian club alongside fellow Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, could potentially retain his shares even if he leaves for Stamford Bridge.

Suwarso explained that mechanisms are in place for the Spaniard to remain a stakeholder, provided he does not join a rival Italian club. 

"Business is business; ideas are ideas," he added. "We have to see things in a way that makes sense, right? It's common sense."

Fabregas transitioned into coaching at Como after ending his playing career at Chelsea, serving as an assistant and caretaker manager before taking the top job following their promotion to Serie A in 2024.

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