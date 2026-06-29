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Besiktas join Juventus in race to sign Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:40 - 29 June 2026
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Besiktas join Juventus in race to sign Okoye
Nigerian international Maduka Okoye has become a hot commodity in the summer transfer window following an impressive season with Udinese in Serie A.
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The goalkeeper was a standout performer for the Italian club, securing ten clean sheets in 30 appearances and establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable shot-stoppers. 

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Okoye has also excelled for the Super Eagles, stepping up in the absence of Stanley Nwabali to deliver commanding performances.

The Udinese shotstopper had a decent outing in recent fixtures against Portugal and Poland, which has piqued the interest of top European clubs.

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Okoye wanted in Turkey

According to reports from Eagle Media, 16-time Turkish Süper Lig champions Beşiktaş have identified Okoye as a primary transfer target. 

The Istanbul-based club is determined to build a title-contending team for new manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Strengthening their defence is a key priority for the Black Eagles after they conceded 40 goals in the league last season. 

Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye
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Okoye is seen as the ideal candidate to shore up their backline, with his knack for crucial saves, confidence on the ball, and commanding presence in the penalty area making him a highly sought-after player.

Udinese are believed to be open to a sale and have reportedly started searching for potential replacements. 

Italian powerhouse Juventus are also linked with Okoye as part of their squad overhaul, but a formal offer has not yet materialised. 

The Italian club is expected to demand a higher fee, as the 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract.

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