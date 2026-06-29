'My Heart Is With Morocco' – Ex-Netherlands star reveals loyalty ahead of World Cup showdown

Afellay says he will support Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash against the Dutch, citing his family roots and heritage.

Former Netherlands international Ibrahim Afellay has revealed that he will be cheering for Morocco when they face the Dutch in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Morocco have impressed so far at the World Cup | IMAGO

The former Barcelona midfielder admitted that although he enjoyed a successful international career with the Netherlands, his emotional ties remain firmly with the country of his family's origin.

'My heart is with Morocco' - Afellay

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Speaking ahead of Tuesday's knockout clash at Monterey Stadium, Afellay did not hesitate when asked where his loyalty lies.

"For this particular match, my heart is with Morocco," he said.

The former midfielder explained that his decision is deeply rooted in his family background.

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He added, "My roots are in Morocco, my parents are from there, and my family lives there. What more of an explanation do I need to give?"

Successful career with the Netherlands

Afellay represented the Netherlands at the highest level for almost a decade, earning 53 international caps between 2007 and 2016 while scoring seven goals.

He featured at major international tournaments and became a popular figure among Dutch supporters during his playing career.

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At club level, Afellay played for several of Europe's biggest teams, including PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Schalke and Olympiacos.

Despite backing Morocco for this encounter, Afellay stressed that he remains grateful for everything the Netherlands gave him throughout his career.