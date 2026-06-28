Hakimi appeals to France’s highest court in bid to STOP rape trial during World Cup

The Morocco captain has launched a final legal challenge after a French appeals court confirmed he should stand trial over an alleged rape dating back to 2023.

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According to Spanish outlet COPE and confirmed by Reuters, Hakimi’s legal team has filed an appeal with the French Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court for criminal and civil matters, following last week’s decision by the Versailles Court of Appeal to uphold an investigating judge’s order referring the case to trial.

No trial date has yet been set.

Hakimi hits last bus-stop with legal avenue

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO

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The latest appeal represents Hakimi’s final opportunity to challenge the referral before the case proceeds to a criminal court.

The proceedings relate to allegations made by a 24-year-old woman who accused the Morocco international of raping her at his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt in February 2023 after the pair had communicated on Instagram.

Hakimi has consistently denied the allegation since the beginning of the investigation and has not been convicted of any offence.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, has repeatedly argued that the investigation uncovered significant evidence in her client’s favour and said the defence believes the proceedings should have been dismissed.

Speaking after the appeal court’s ruling, she said: “The multitude of exculpatory elements uncovered during the investigation and judicial inquiry would, in any other case, have led to the dismissal of the proceedings.”

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She also criticised what she described as inconsistencies in the complainant’s account, adding that the defence would continue contesting the case through every available legal avenue.

Hakimi: “I have been waiting for this trial”

Achraf Hakimi | imago

Following last week’s ruling, Hakimi publicly addressed the case on social media, insisting his celebrity status had influenced the proceedings.

He wrote: “Justice looked me in the eye and told me: ‘If you were not famous, there would never have been a case.’”

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The 27-year-old added: “I have been waiting for this trial since the first day. Finally, I will be able to speak.”

La justice m’a regardé dans les yeux et m’a dit : « Si vous n’étiez pas connu, il n’y aurait jamais eu d’affaire. »



J’ai choisi de me taire pendant des années. J’ai pensé que rester digne, être patient et faire confiance à la justice permettrait que les bonnes décisions soient… — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) June 19, 2026

Hakimi maintains that he has been falsely accused and says the trial will provide him with the opportunity to publicly present his version of events.

World Cup continues amid legal battle

Morocco have impressed so far at the World Cup | IMAGO

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Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Hakimi has continued to captain Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and remains a key figure in Mohamed Ouahbi’s squad.

The appeal comes just days after FIFA confirmed it was aware of the case, although the governing body has not announced any disciplinary measures while the matter remains before the French courts.

Unless France’s Court of Cassation overturns the lower court’s decision, Hakimi will stand trial at a later date.