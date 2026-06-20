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Morocco boss stands with Hakimi amidst trial for alleged rape

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 08:57 - 20 June 2026
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After their win over Haiti, Morocco's boss Mohamed Ouahbi stood up for team captain Achraf Hakimi
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Morocco's national team manager, Mohamed Ouahbi, has spoken out to strongly support his captain Achraf Hakimi, following a hard-fought World Cup victory over Scotland.

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The high-profile match was played under immense pressure after major legal news broke regarding the star defender.

Coach Shields Hakimi from Loud Jeers

The highly anticipated Group C clash against Scotland was played against a hostile backdrop of loud jeers from the crowd aimed directly at Achraf Hakimi.

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The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain right-back faces intense public scrutiny after a French appeals court confirmed he will stand trial over rape allegations, charges he has firmly denied since they first appeared.

Instead of letting the off-field drama distract the team, coach Ouahbi quickly shut down negative questions from the media, stating: “Hakimi was extraordinary. He had a very strong game, so we’re very relaxed, and he’s especially relaxed.”

Unbeaten Morocco Move Closer to Knockout Stages

On the field, Morocco put on a brilliant performance to secure a deserved 1-0 victory over Scotland, moving them up to four points in the group standings.

Midfielder Ismael Saibari gave the Atlas Lions a perfect start by scoring after just seventy-one seconds, making it the quickest goal of the tournament so far.

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The African giants controlled the rhythm of the game beautifully before bravely holding off a late, intense wave of long balls from the Scottish attackers.

With a spot in the next round nearly safe, Ouahbi promised he would still field his absolute best lineup against Haiti on Wednesday to lock down first place in the group.

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