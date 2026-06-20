Morocco boss stands with Hakimi amidst trial for alleged rape

After their win over Haiti, Morocco's boss Mohamed Ouahbi stood up for team captain Achraf Hakimi

Morocco's national team manager, Mohamed Ouahbi, has spoken out to strongly support his captain Achraf Hakimi, following a hard-fought World Cup victory over Scotland.

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The high-profile match was played under immense pressure after major legal news broke regarding the star defender.

Coach Shields Hakimi from Loud Jeers

The highly anticipated Group C clash against Scotland was played against a hostile backdrop of loud jeers from the crowd aimed directly at Achraf Hakimi.

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The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain right-back faces intense public scrutiny after a French appeals court confirmed he will stand trial over rape allegations, charges he has firmly denied since they first appeared.

Instead of letting the off-field drama distract the team, coach Ouahbi quickly shut down negative questions from the media, stating: “Hakimi was extraordinary. He had a very strong game, so we’re very relaxed, and he’s especially relaxed.”

Unbeaten Morocco Move Closer to Knockout Stages

On the field, Morocco put on a brilliant performance to secure a deserved 1-0 victory over Scotland, moving them up to four points in the group standings.

Midfielder Ismael Saibari gave the Atlas Lions a perfect start by scoring after just seventy-one seconds, making it the quickest goal of the tournament so far.

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The African giants controlled the rhythm of the game beautifully before bravely holding off a late, intense wave of long balls from the Scottish attackers.