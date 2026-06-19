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Morocco captain Hakimi reacts to announcement of court trial over rape allegations

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:40 - 19 June 2026
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PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi has responded to news that he will be tried in court for an alleged rape incident
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Morocco's national team captain Achraf Hakimi has released a strong statement after a French court decided he must stand trial over rape allegations.

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The shocking legal news broke right in the middle of his team's World Cup campaign in North America.

Star Defender Gearing Up For Rape Trial

The Versailles Court of Appeal rejected a final bid by the Paris Saint-Germain player to have the case thrown out.

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Achraf Hakimi broke his long silence on social media, writing that he felt like an "easy target" because of his football fame.

The 27-year-old right-back strongly believes that the case only exists because he is a celebrity, stating: "Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: 'If you weren't famous, there never would have been a case.' I chose to remain silent for years.

“I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made."

He added that he has been waiting for this trial since day one and is eager to finally speak the truth in court.

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Morocco Continue Strong World Cup Run

The serious legal battle comes at a very busy time for the African captain, who has played every minute of the tournament so far.

Despite the major off-field distraction, Hakimi successfully led the Atlas Lions to a fantastic 1-1 opening draw against five-time champions Brazil, followed by a solid 1-0 win over Scotland.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, welcomed the court’s decision to move to trial, saying it brings her client "relief and hope."

Meanwhile, Hakimi's defence team argues that the investigation ignored key evidence that proves his innocence.

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While no official trial date has been set yet, the star defender remains free to keep playing as Morocco looks to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

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