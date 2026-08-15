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WAFCON 2026: Algeria defeat Morocco on penalties to claim historic bronze

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:19 - 15 August 2026
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Algeria wrote a new chapter in their football history after earning its first-ever podium finish at WAFCON.
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Algeria have secured a historic third-place finish at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Rabat.

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The North Africans overcame tournament hosts Morocco in a dramatic third-place playoff on Saturday, winning 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes.

Morocco strike first

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Playing in front of their home supporters in Rabat, Morocco started with greater urgency and immediately looked capable of taking control.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute when Ibtissam Jraidi unleashed a powerful effort that crashed against the crossbar.

Morocco did not have to wait much longer for the opening goal. Nine minutes later, Kautar Azraf produced an impressive individual moment, creating enough room to escape her marker before curling a left-footed effort into the far corner.

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Algeria fight back

The Algerians returned from the break with a completely different level of intensity.

Rather than allowing Morocco to dictate proceedings, Algeria pushed higher and began creating problems for the hosts' defence.

Their pressure nearly produced an equaliser in the 77th minute when captain Marine Dafeur found herself in a promising position but could not direct her effort on target.

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Three minutes later, Lina Boussaha came even closer, sending a fierce volley narrowly over the crossbar.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 83rd minute. Melissa Bethi produced an excellent pass through the Moroccan defence, releasing Boussaha into a dangerous position.

The Algerian forward kept her composure and calmly finished beyond the goalkeeper to bring the score level.

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The late equaliser completely changed the mood inside the stadium.

Morocco had appeared destined for victory after Azraf's first-half goal, but Algeria's persistence forced the contest into a penalty shootout.

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