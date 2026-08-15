‘We will bounce back’ – Rinsola Babajide pleads with Nigerians after Super Falcons’ painful WAFCON exit

Babajide has expressed her heartbreak after Nigeria missed the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide has admitted that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup has left the team heartbroken, but insists the players are determined to bounce back and rebuild ahead of their next challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria endured a hugely disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), exiting at the quarter-final stage before subsequently losing their final World Cup qualification opportunity to South Africa.

For Babajide, the disappointment is particularly painful because of what representing Nigeria at major international tournaments means to the players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘It really hurts’ - Babajide

The forward took to X to share an emotional message following Nigeria’s disappointing campaign, acknowledging the pain of missing out on the World Cup.

“Heartbroken to say the least. It really hurts to miss out on a World Cup spot, but grateful for the opportunity to represent my country at yet another WAFCON,” Babajide wrote.

She admitted that the tournament had not gone according to expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added, “Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we’d have liked it to have gone. We might be down right now but we’ll definitely bounce back, the only way we know how to, the Naija way!”

Heartbroken to say the least. 💔🥺



It really hurts to miss out on a World Cup spot but grateful for the opportunity to represent my country at yet another WAFCON, unfortunately it didn’t go the way we’d of liked it to have gone.



We might be down right now but we’ll definitely… pic.twitter.com/lePUdiDuHe — Omorinsola Babajide OON 🍫 🇳🇬 (@rinss98) August 14, 2026

Rather than dwell on the disappointment, Babajide believes the team must now turn its attention to the future.