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Super Falcons star Alozie deactivates Instagram account following Nigeria’s World Cup collapse

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 07:52 - 15 August 2026
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Super Falcons star Alozie deactivates Instagram account
Following backlash and intense criticism from Nigerian supporters, Super Falcons defender Michele Alozie has deactivated her Instagram page.
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The Super Falcons of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2027 Women’s FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

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Justine Madugu’s side had a disappointing WAFCON campaign, crashing out in the quarter-final after a 1-0 loss to Cameroon and losing their chance of securing an automatic World Cup slot.

With only a playoff match remaining to secure World Cup qualification, they faced South Africa and fell to a 2-1 defeat, ending all hope of going to the tournament.

Alozie takes down IG account

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The poor performance of the Super Falcons has led to a lot of criticism from fans towards the team and the NFF.

Nigerian fans also focused their criticism on Alozie, a regular presence in the team, and this is not the first time she has been targeted.

Super Falcons star Michele Alozie || Imago
Super Falcons star Michele Alozie || Imago

The defender has faced a lot of criticism in the past, especially for her frequent use of social media, doing trending content with her teammates.

However, this time the fuss came due to the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

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The criticism has led the Super Falcons star to deactivate her Instagram account, which has stopped functioning since yesterday.

With the Super Falcons' World Cup hope gone, many have called on the head coach, Madugu, to be sacked and the NFF scrapped following their incompetence.

This is also the first time in Nigeria’s history that the Super Falcons, Super Eagles and Flying Eagles have all failed to qualify for the World Cup.

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