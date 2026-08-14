‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow

Despite Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, Madugu remains unafraid of being sacked.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says he is not afraid of losing his job despite mounting pressure following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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Madugu’s future has come under intense scrutiny after the Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the decisive CAF play-off in Morocco.

The loss ended Nigeria’s remarkable record of qualifying for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

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🇳🇬💔 Super Falcons miss out on a place in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and will not be at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



For the first time since 1991, Nigeria will miss the Women’s World Cup.#FIFAWWCQ pic.twitter.com/nFTnadgN1q — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 13, 2026

The pressure on Madugu intensified after the Super Falcons failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification at the WAFCON.

‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ -Madugu

With calls growing for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make changes to the technical setup, Madugu insists he is prepared to accept whatever decision the football authorities make.

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The coach said representing Nigeria has been a privilege and that he has no fear of being relieved of his position.

“I am not afraid of being sacked. To the glory of God, I have served my country. It was a privilege that was given to me,” Madugu said.

Justin Madugu BREAKS SILENCE on #MaduguOut: “I Understand Your Pain” After Super Falcons of Nigeria’s World Cup Blow.



Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has responded to growing calls for his resignation after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.… pic.twitter.com/DrNjHA0xQF — Dr. Victor Ademola (@AdemolaVictorTv) August 14, 2026

Rather than focus on his job security, the coach pointed to his overall record with the national team.

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