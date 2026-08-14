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‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:30 - 14 August 2026
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Despite Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, Madugu remains unafraid of being sacked.
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Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says he is not afraid of losing his job despite mounting pressure following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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Madugu’s future has come under intense scrutiny after the Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the decisive CAF play-off in Morocco.

The loss ended Nigeria’s remarkable record of qualifying for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

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The pressure on Madugu intensified after the Super Falcons failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification at the WAFCON.

‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ -Madugu

With calls growing for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make changes to the technical setup, Madugu insists he is prepared to accept whatever decision the football authorities make.

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The coach said representing Nigeria has been a privilege and that he has no fear of being relieved of his position.

“I am not afraid of being sacked. To the glory of God, I have served my country. It was a privilege that was given to me,” Madugu said.

Rather than focus on his job security, the coach pointed to his overall record with the national team.

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He added, “So far, I have played almost 28 games, won 19, lost four and drawn four. But this defeat came at crucial moments that people did not expect.”

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