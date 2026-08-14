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‘We should learn not to be lax’ - Ajibade opens up on Super Falcons' World Cup qualification failure

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:49 - 14 August 2026
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Ajibade opens up on Super Falcons' World Cup qualification
Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has spoken out on Nigeria's failure at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
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Nigeria saw their chance of going to the World Cup go down the drain following a 2-1 loss to South Africa in a playoff game.

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The defeat ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, making it the first time in their history.

The loss capped a disastrous week for Nigerian football. The squad faced heavy criticism for what was perceived as overconfidence and a lacklustre attitude during the WAFCON. 

Ajibade on lessons learned

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Paris Saint-Germain star Rasheedat Ajibade, who played every minute of Nigeria's campaign, struggled to find her top form against both Cameroon and South Africa. 

Reflecting on the loss to Banyana Banyana, she acknowledged that the team had learned some difficult lessons.

Super Falcons star Ajibade || imago
Super Falcons star Ajibade || imago

The former Atlético Madrid Femenino forward highlighted the need to avoid complacency, improve preparation, and maintain high standards of performance.

"To be honest, my biggest lesson is just gratitude. We should be grateful," Ajibade stated. "We should learn not to be lax because the competition is fierce now. 

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“We must realise we're not invincible; we just need to prepare more, get better, and demand more of ourselves individually and collectively.”

This failure to qualify represents a major setback for the Nigeria Football Federation, both financially and structurally. 

A significant overhaul of the Super Falcons' setup and the broader NFF is widely expected in the coming weeks.

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