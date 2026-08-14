Advertisement

‘Our best was not good enough’ – Madugu apologises after Super Falcons’ World Cup failure

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:08 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The Super Falcons failed to qualify for their first World Cup.
Advertisement

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have suffered a historic setback, with head coach Justine Madugu apologising to Nigerians after the team failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Madugu took responsibility for the disappointing outcome after Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the crucial CAF play-off match in Morocco.

The result brings an end to Nigeria's remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

Advertisement

‘We take full responsibility’ - Madugu

The Super Falcons entered the play-off knowing victory was essential to keep their World Cup hopes alive after their earlier WAFCON quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

Speaking after the match, Madugu offered an emotional apology to the country's football supporters.

He said, “I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention.”

Advertisement

The coach acknowledged that the team had given its best but admitted that their performance ultimately fell short.

He continued, “We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough. We take full responsibility for everything that happened.”

“We had chances. Still, the conversion was another problem. And we made some little errors at the back. They capitalised on that, and they got the goals. Of course, we will say we have a goal-scoring problem because we have not been clinical.”

Advertisement

According to Madugu, the Falcons' wastefulness ultimately proved decisive.

He added, “We create several chances, but we are very wasteful with the opportunities that always come our way. If we were very clinical... we would have been scoring a lot of goals.”

The defeat represents one of the darkest moments in the history of Nigerian women's football.

The Super Falcons had qualified for every previous Women's World Cup, beginning with the inaugural edition in China in 1991. Their failure to make the 2027 tournament therefore ends a remarkable 36-year qualification streak.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ronaldo’s mum and sister fail to attend Al-Nassr star’s wedding
Lifestyle
14.08.2026
Family Feud? Ronaldo’s mum and sister fail to attend Al-Nassr star’s wedding with Georgina
Rashford tipped to become Manchester United’s ‘best signing’ this summer
Premier League
14.08.2026
Rashford tipped to become Manchester United’s ‘best signing’ this summer
Arsenal enter Osimhen discussions after Vinicius snub
Football
14.08.2026
Arsenal enter Osimhen discussions after Vinicius snub
Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far
Football
14.08.2026
Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far
Julian Alvarez apologises to Ademola Lookman and co
Football
14.08.2026
Julian Alvarez apologises to Ademola Lookman and co
‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow
Super Falcons
14.08.2026
‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow