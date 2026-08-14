‘Our best was not good enough’ – Madugu apologises after Super Falcons’ World Cup failure

The Super Falcons failed to qualify for their first World Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have suffered a historic setback, with head coach Justine Madugu apologising to Nigerians after the team failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🇳🇬💔 Super Falcons miss out on a place in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and will not be at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



For the first time since 1991, Nigeria will miss the Women’s World Cup.#FIFAWWCQ pic.twitter.com/nFTnadgN1q — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 13, 2026

Madugu took responsibility for the disappointing outcome after Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the crucial CAF play-off match in Morocco.

The result brings an end to Nigeria's remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘We take full responsibility’ - Madugu

The Super Falcons entered the play-off knowing victory was essential to keep their World Cup hopes alive after their earlier WAFCON quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

Speaking after the match, Madugu offered an emotional apology to the country's football supporters.

He said, “I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Madugu BREAKS SILENCE on #MaduguOut: “I Understand Your Pain” After Super Falcons of Nigeria’s World Cup Blow.



Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has responded to growing calls for his resignation after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.… pic.twitter.com/DrNjHA0xQF — Dr. Victor Ademola (@AdemolaVictorTv) August 14, 2026

The coach acknowledged that the team had given its best but admitted that their performance ultimately fell short.

He continued, “We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough. We take full responsibility for everything that happened.”

“We had chances. Still, the conversion was another problem. And we made some little errors at the back. They capitalised on that, and they got the goals. Of course, we will say we have a goal-scoring problem because we have not been clinical.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Madugu, the Falcons' wastefulness ultimately proved decisive.

He added, “We create several chances, but we are very wasteful with the opportunities that always come our way. If we were very clinical... we would have been scoring a lot of goals.”

The defeat represents one of the darkest moments in the history of Nigerian women's football.