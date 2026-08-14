Barcelona set deadline for Man City to agree deal for World Cup winner Rodri
The La Liga champions have been on the case for Rodri for the past few weeks and have seen their bid rejected.
The Spanish international has reportedly informed City of his wish to move to the Catalan club, with president Joan Laporta personally intervening to secure a deal valued at approximately €80 million.
However, Barcelona’s offer is below the asking price set by City, and they are in talks to agree on a fee for the Spaniard.
Barcelona push to finalise Rodri signing
According to reports from Fichajes, Barcelona are determined to finalise the signing of Rodri within the next two days.
The club is eager to reach an agreement swiftly so the midfielder can be unveiled during the upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy match.
Negotiations between the two European giants have entered a critical phase as they work to close the gap in their valuations.
Manchester City are reportedly holding firm on their demand for a package totalling nearly €80 million (£69m) to approve the player's exit.
Barcelona's most recent official offer, consisting of €60 million plus €10 million in potential add-ons, was rejected by the Premier League champions.
A subsequent proposal of up to €75 million also failed to break the deadlock, leading to more structured discussions over the weekend.
The main obstacle in the talks is the financial structure of the deal. Manchester City are pushing for a higher guaranteed fee, whereas Barcelona are attempting to keep their initial fixed payment lower.
Barcelona's management considers City's asking price to be high, especially since Rodri has only one year left on his contract.
Club president Joan Laporta is now expected to become directly involved in the final stages of the negotiations.