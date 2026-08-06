Man City boss Maresca identifies Chelsea star as Rodri replacement

Enzo Maresca will reportedly look to one of his former Chelsea midfield Generals to replace Rodri

Manchester City are reportedly preparing for life without Rodri, with manager Enzo Maresca identifying Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as his dream replacement.

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The Spanish midfielder is edging closer to a departure, with Barcelona reportedly moving ahead of Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

Maresca wants Chelsea reunion with Fernandez

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Maresca has made Fernandez his preferred target as City look to fill the enormous void that Rodri's departure would create.

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The Argentine midfielder is already familiar with Maresca, having worked with the Italian during his time at Chelsea. That relationship could prove crucial as City assess their options in the transfer market.

Fernandez possesses many of the qualities required to operate in City's midfield, combining technical ability with an impressive range of passing and the intelligence to dictate games from deeper positions.

For Maresca, reuniting with a player he knows well would therefore make considerable sense.

The timing is also significant. Rodri's future at the Etihad has become increasingly uncertain, with Barcelona reportedly making progress in their attempt to beat Real Madrid to the Spanish international's signature.

Chelsea could demand £120m

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The biggest obstacle for City could be convincing Chelsea to sell. The Blues have no immediate need to part ways with Fernandez, who remains an important part of their plans. His age, quality and long-term contract also give Chelsea considerable leverage in negotiations.

Previous reports have suggested that the London club value the Argentine at around £120 million, a figure that could make any potential deal extremely expensive.

City would therefore have to decide whether Fernandez is worth such a significant investment, particularly when replacing a player of Rodri's calibre already represents a major financial challenge.

Maresca's influence could nevertheless help move the negotiations forward. His existing relationship with Fernandez could make the prospect of another reunion particularly attractive to the midfielder.