Snubbed Super Eagles stars unleash chaos in Europe to send brutal message to Eric Chelle

While Coach Eric Chelle focuses on his chosen squad, Nigeria’s "rejected stones" are busy tearing up the biggest leagues in Europe and America.

Gift Orban scored a world-class screamer and an assist to fire newly promoted Amedspor to the top of the Turkish top flight heading into the international break.

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Striker Kelechi Iheanacho extended his phenomenal hot streak by hitting a brilliant brace for Bursaspor, taking his seasonal tally to an incredible 11 goals in just eight games.

Super Eagles mainstays Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi ran the show for Fulham in England, forcing a crucial goal against heavyweights Manchester United.

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🚨🇳🇬 Tolu Arokodare vs. Excelsior



62' Subbed On 🔛

64' On the scoresheet ⚽



SUPER EAGLES DUTIES NEXT!!!!! ⏩ pic.twitter.com/KgJ7UPFYPo — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) September 19, 2026

It was a weekend of absolute redemption for several Nigerian superstars who were controversially left out of the latest Super Eagles squads.

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From Gift Orban’s tactical destruction of Besiktas to Kelechi Iheanacho’s clinical brace for Bursaspor, Nigeria’s snubbed attackers put on an absolute masterclass.

Meanwhile, Falconets legend Ngozi Okobi-Okechuku made history in Canada, proving that Nigerian talent cannot be suppressed.

Gift Orban sinks Besiktas

If there is one player who has every right to look at Eric Chelle’s recent dual-nationality squad lists with absolute confusion, it is Gift Orban.

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After being ruthlessly left out of the squads for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and the Russian friendly, the explosive forward decided to let his football do the talking on Sunday night.

Orban put on a breathtaking, unplayable display, netting a fantastic, long-range screamer and registering a brilliant assist to guide newly-promoted Amed SK to a historic home victory over Turkish giants Besiktas.

To add massive salt to the wound, Super Eagles veteran Wilfred Ndidi was left completely stranded on the Besiktas bench from start to finish. With that victory, Orban has now racked up seven goals and two assists this season, miraculously sending his newly-promoted side to the very top of the Super Lig heading into the international break.

⚽ @mislicom ile maçın golü!



🔴🟢 Gift Orban, uzak mesafeden çok sert bir vuruşla golü buluyor!



📌 Kazanmanın tutkusu #MisliyleMisli’de! pic.twitter.com/5VjoYofBGj — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 20, 2026

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Iheanacho and Kalu send brutal reminders from the trenches

Orban wasn't the only attacker intent on making Chelle look silly this weekend. Legendary Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is quietly staging an absolute goal-scoring revolution in Turkey with Bursaspor.

Despite being snubbed for the crucial AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Iheanacho hammered home another clinical brace to snatch a dramatic late away victory against Batman petrolspor.

Kelechi Iheanacho

The veteran has now racked up a remarkable 11 goals in just eight games this season, proving he is in the shape of his life.

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Over in Bulgaria, the completely forgotten Samuel Kalu reminded the football world of his immense ceiling.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu | Credit: X

The explosive winger scored two fantastic goals to carry Botev Plovdiv to a comfortable away league victory over Septemvri Sofia.

Historic nights in North America and derby delight in Scotland

Across the Atlantic, legendary midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okechuku had a historic dream night in the newly-formed Northern Super League (NSL).

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The veteran midfielder showed incredible composure to score her first two goals for Ottawa Rapid FC, securing a vital home victory over Calgary Wild FC and establishing herself as a massive fan favourite in Canada.

Nigerian international defender Emmanuel Fernandez || imago

Back in Europe, Nigerian defenders were busy setting up concrete walls. Emmanuel Fernandez put on a masterclass at the back for Rangers securing a vital clean sheet as they earned a narrow, tense Old Firm derby victory over Celtic; marking the second time they have beaten their bitter rivals in just seven days.

In Turkey, Chibuike Nwaiwu and a recovering Paul Onuachu played crucial roles in anchoring Trabzonspor's historic destruction of Galatasaray.

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Mixed fortunes in the Premier League and elite leagues

In the English Premier League, Fulham’s Nigerian contingent were at the absolute heart of the drama against Manchester United.

Calvin Bassey used his immense physical strength to force an own-goal, while Alex Iwobi was at his creative best, completely dominating the midfield transitions before the Cottagers were ultimately held to a frustrating home draw.

Over in Italy, Ademola Lookman earned vital minutes as a high-impact second-half substitute for Atletico Madrid in a fiery Madrid derby against Real Madrid.

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Samuel Chukwueze maintained his bright, energetic start for AC Milan with a successful, highly creative outing against Lecce, with Tolu Arokodare on target again for Ajax.

However, it wasn’t all smiles across the continent. Midfield engine Raphael Onyedika fought from start to finish for Eintracht Frankfurt in a chaotic 2-2 draw against Freiburg, while over in Germany, there was still mysteriously no space in the matchday squad for Victor Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen.