Advertisement

No Osimhen, major problem: Mohamed Salah destroys Galatasaray in Victor’s absence after 4-0 humiliation

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:58 - 19 September 2026
Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.
Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.
The Egyptian King put on an absolute clinical masterclass on the Black Sea coast as a severely depleted Istanbul giant fell apart.
Advertisement

  • Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah ran absolute riot on the pitch, plundering two goals and a brilliant assist in the first half before completing his hat-trick late in the game.

Advertisement

  • Host side Trabzonspor effectively wrapped up the tie before the halftime whistle, courtesy of a rapid-fire double from Salah and a neat strike from Noah Saviolo.

  • Galatasaray's miserable night in Trabzon was compounded in the closing stages when midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu was shown a straight red card for a reckless stamp.

READ ALSO

Advertisement

Super Eagles: Hope Gone? Roberto Mancini Ends Nigeria’s Chase For New Super Eagles Defenders With Historic Italy Call-Ups

Super Lig: Galatasaray Land For Mohamed Salah and Paul Onuachu Showdown Without Victor Osimhen And Other African Superstars

Super Eagles: Eric Chelle’s Double Super Eagles Squad Lists Spark Intense Backlash and Divide Nigerians

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah put on an absolute football clinic, scoring a ruthless hat-trick and providing an assist to guide Trabzonspor to a 4-0 annihilation of Galatasaray. 

In the absence of Nigeria's masked assassin Victor Osimhen, the league leaders looked utterly clueless and toothless at the Senol Guneş Sports Complex. 

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.
Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.

Salah runs riot in a horrific first half

If Galatasaray thought they could easily handle their Matchday 6 Super Lig encounter without their big guns, Mohamed Salah gave them a brutal reality check within the first four minutes. The Egyptian icon opened the scoring almost immediately, turning the Trabzonspor stadium into an absolute cauldron of noise.

Galatasaray’s makeshift defence simply had no answers for Salah's movement. In the 39th minute, Salah turned provider, setting up Noah Saviolo to double the hosts' lead.

Advertisement

Just before the halftime whistle blew, Salah struck again to claim his second of the night, leaving the visitors trailing 3-0 at the break and wondering how everything had gone so catastrophically wrong.

A late counter-attacking masterclass seals the hat-trick

Any hopes of a legendary second-half comeback from the Istanbul giants were systematically killed off by the sheer brilliance of the hosts. Galatasaray tried to push forward to save face, but they left themselves completely exposed at the back.

In the 80th minute, Trabzonspor launched a devastating, lightning-fast counter-attack. Salah picked up the ball, carved through the open spaces of the Galatasaray defence, and calmly slotted it home to complete a magnificent hat-trick.

Advertisement

The 4-0 scoreline perfectly reflected a night where one team was completely led by a world-class maestro, while the other deeply missed its Nigerian talisman.

Red card completes the Black Sea humiliation

The night ended in total frustration for the league leaders as their discipline completely evaporated under the pressure. In the closing stages of the match, midfield replacement Lesley Ugochukwu was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a reckless, dangerous stamp on a Trabzonspor player.

Advertisement

With 10 men on the pitch, an empty scoreboard, and a long flight back to Istanbul, Galatasaray have been handed their first massive reality check of the season. They must now pray for the immediate recovery of their injured African superstars before their entire domestic campaign begins to unravel.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Sevilla vs Barcelona: Raphinha set all-time record as Blaugrana outmuscle Los Nervionenses
Football
19.09.2026
Sevilla vs Barcelona: Raphinha set all-time record as Blaugrana outmuscle Los Nervionenses
'We need him' - Simeone desperate for Lookman to turn up against Real Madrid
Football
19.09.2026
'We need him' - Simeone desperate for Lookman to turn up against Real Madrid
Why we got battered by Brighton – Arteta explains to Arsenal fans
Football
19.09.2026
Why we got battered by Brighton – Arteta explains to Arsenal fans
Incredible stat exposes David Raya's weakness
Football
19.09.2026
Incredible stat exposes David Raya's weakness
Iheanacho celebrates Super Eagles recall by defeating Batman
Football
19.09.2026
Iheanacho celebrates Super Eagles recall by defeating Batman
Mohamed Salah destroys Trabzonspor.
Football
19.09.2026
No Osimhen, major problem: Mohamed Salah destroys Galatasaray in Victor’s absence after 4-0 humiliation