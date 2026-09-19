Nottingham Forest vs Coventry: Onyeka and Co get first Premier League win with 25-year historical milestone

Super Eagles mainstay Frank Onyeka starred as Coventry achieved a historic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka was a vital part of the party as Coventry celebrated their first Premier League goal and win in 25 years with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onyeka played all 90 minutes, making six defensive contributions as Jay DaSilva's solitary goal earned Coventry the victory away to Premier League regulars Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry

Forest dominated the opening half, registering 14 shots, the most by any team in a Premier League match this season. James McAtee, Dan Ndoye and Neco Williams all tested Carl Rushworth, while Coventry threatened through Jack Rudoni and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Liam Delap came closest for the hosts before half-time but curled narrowly wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coventry finally broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart with the club's first Premier League goal since May 2001. Goalkeeper Rushworth launched a long pass towards Jay Dasilva, who drove into the box before calmly slotting the ball past Matz Sels to end the Sky Blues’ lengthy wait for a Premier League goal.

Forest struggled to respond, although substitute Igor Jesus came close when his clever chip over Rushworth was spectacularly cleared off the line by Bobby Thomas. Jesus later appeared to equalise from close range, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Caleb Yirenkyi.