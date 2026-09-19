Raheem Sterling opens up after pleading guilty

Ex-Manchester City star Raheem Sterling broke his silence after news of his arrest made the rounds.

Raheem Sterling has released his first public statement since his arrest for serious driving offences, posting a brief message on social media outlining his intent to move forward.

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The 31-year-old winger posted the phrase "Progress over perfection" on his Instagram account following his recent appearance at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

Sterling pleads guilty

The statement implies the forward has taken key learnings from the incident, which occurred on the morning of May 28, 2026.

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Sterling crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini Urus into a barrier off the A327 in Hampshire following a prolonged period of reckless driving on the M25 and M3 motorways.

He pleaded guilty on September 15 to dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug (nitrous oxide) for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a specimen.

Body cam and roadside tests

During court proceedings, prosecutors presented police body-worn camera footage showing Sterling sitting in the vehicle with two canisters of nitrous oxide on his lap.

While a preliminary roadside saliva test showed no presence of alcohol, cocaine, or cannabis, Sterling failed physical impairment tests administered by officers.

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Ex Feyenoord forward Raheem Sterling | IMAGO

Police subsequently requested a blood test at the Basingstoke investigation centre to identify other substances. Sterling refused to provide a specimen, demanding to speak with his attorney before consenting. Police recorded this as a deliberate failure to provide a clear answer.

What Sterling Attorney said

Jason Bartfeld KC, representing Sterling, acknowledged during the hearing that the incident qualified as a "top category case" due to periods of serious impairment.

Bartfeld stated the footballer had taken "voluntary steps to mitigate his difficulties" and argued there was "extensive personal mitigation" surrounding his actions.

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Sterling was granted unconditional bail and handed an interim disqualification from driving ahead of his sentencing on November 25.

Sterling’s career trajectory

The arrest and subsequent court appearance occur against the backdrop of a steep decline for one of the most successful attackers in Premier League history.

During his seven-year tenure with Manchester City between 2015 and 2022, Sterling secured four Premier League titles (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, and 2021/22), alongside one FA Cup and five League Cups.

He is currently a free agent after a brief stint in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, having joined the Dutch club on a free transfer in February 2026 following the mutual termination of his Chelsea contract.

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