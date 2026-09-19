Hope gone? Roberto Mancini ends Nigeria’s dreams for two new Afro Super Eagles defenders

Any lingering hopes of seeing two of Europe’s finest young defenders in the green-and-white jersey have just been ruthlessly crushed.

22-year-old fullback Michael Kayode has been rewarded for his world-class display in Brentford's historic 1-0 victory over Chelsea with his maiden senior Azzurri call-up.

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Mancini also included 18-year-old Crystal Palace loanee Honest Ahanor in his massive 34-man squad for the upcoming international window.

The dual-nationality prospects will join the Italian camp to confront European heavyweights Belgium, Turkey, and France in a series of high-stakes matches.

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Super Eagles: Nigerians are completely divided as Eric Chelle’s chaotic double squad announcement triggers heavy backlash

Nigeria’s hopes of convincing Brentford’s Michael Kayode and Crystal Palace’s Honest Anahor to pledge their international allegiance to the Super Eagles are officially over.

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Italy’s new head coach, Roberto Mancini, has officially called up both Nigeria-eligible defensive powerhouses to his latest 34-man senior Azzurri squad.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is hoping to build a formidable Nigerian team| X

The dual-nationality blow comes just hours after Kayode put on an absolute masterclass to help dismantle Chelsea.

Mancini moves fast to tie down Nigeria's targets

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been completely beaten to the punch by the tactical alertness of former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

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Looking to rebuild the Italian national team with elite youth, Mancini has unleashed a massive 34-man squad for their upcoming fixtures against Belgium, Turkey, and France and he has placed two highly coveted Nigerian targets right at the centre of his plans.

Roberto Mancini

Brentford officially confirmed on Saturday morning that their 22-year-old sensation, Michael Kayode, has been rewarded for his explosive Premier League form with his first-ever senior call-up to the Italian national team.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, the Bees proudly announced: "Michael Kayode has been called-up to the senior Italy squad for the first time. So proud of you, Michael."

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A double defensive heartbreak for the Super Eagles

The blow hurts twice as bad for Nigerian football fans, as Kayode wasn't the only dual-nationality player stolen away by Mancini. Included in the very same 34-man Azzurri team is 18-year-old defensive prodigy Honest Anahor.

Anahor, who is currently turning heads on loan at English Premier League side Crystal Palace, is widely regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in European football.

The NFF had quietly kept tabs on both players, hoping to inject their world-class defensive traits into the national team. Instead, Mancini has moved ruthlessly fast to lock them into the Italian system before Nigeria could even extend an official invitation.

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🇮🇹 Michael Kayode has been called-up to the senior Italy squad for the first time



So proud of you, Michael ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ThKKMYXJZx — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 19, 2026

Rebuilding from a position of distress

This double heartbreak adds immense salt to the wounds of Nigerian supporters who have been fiercely debating the defensive frailties of the current national setup.

Just yesterday, national team coach Eric Chelle's latest squad selections divided public opinion across social media due to an apparent lack of world-class structural depth.

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago

While Kayode prepares to link up with the Azzurri elite, the Super Eagles will have to look elsewhere to solve their long-term defensive puzzles.