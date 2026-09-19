‘We are superior to Arsenal’ – Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal courts controversy after latest comments

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal claims the Catalan giants are superior to Arsenal, calling a potential Champions League clash a comfortable tactical contest

Barcelona star and Ballon d'Or nominee, Lamine Yamal, has sparked a fresh debate after claiming the Catalan giants are superior to Arsenal ahead of a potential meeting between two of Europe’s leading clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spain international believes a game against the Premier League champions would be a comfortable tactical contest for Barcelona, rather than the physically demanding battle they face against teams such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yamal backs Barcelona over Arsenal

Speaking to Movistar, Yamal acknowledged similarities between Arsenal and Barcelona but insisted that his team would have the upper hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Arsenal seems to me like an opponent very similar to us, but we are superior. It would be a comfortable match for us. It would be a tactical match of having the ball,” Yamal said.

The 19-year-old, who has started the season in blistering fashion, was quoted by Fabrizio Romano, explaining why he considers Arsenal a different challenge from Bayern and PSG.

“Our weak point stands out more against teams like Bayern or PSG. They’re teams with more physical strength, and they force you to run a lot and stay focused throughout the entire match. In contrast, Arsenal is a more tactical match, one that focuses more on ball possession.”

Yamal’s assessment is likely to generate plenty of reaction, particularly given Arsenal’s standing in European football and their recent results against elite opposition.

Arsenal boast impressive record against Europe’s elite

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal have established themselves among Europe’s leading sides after years of steady progress under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are the reigning Premier League champions and reached the Champions League final, further strengthening their credentials at the highest level.

Their recent run has also included victories over some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

That makes Yamal’s suggestion that Arsenal would provide a relatively comfortable challenge an intriguing one, even if his comments reflect Barcelona’s confidence in their possession-based approach.

A meeting between the two clubs would certainly provide an interesting tactical battle, with Barcelona’s technical quality going up against an Arsenal side that has developed a reputation for pressing, intensity and defensive organisation.