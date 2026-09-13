Advertisement

‘I deserve the Ballon d’Or’ – Barcelona’s Yamal declares, days after vowing not to campaign

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:19 - 13 September 2026
Yamal scores brace for Barcelona || Imago
Yamal scores brace for Barcelona || Imago
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is confident of his claim to this year's Ballon d'Or
Advertisement

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is already turning into a fascinating battle between Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Advertisement

Yamal had previously insisted he would not campaign for the prize, but the teenage superstar has now made his position crystal clear: he believes he deserves to win it.

Yamal puts himself above the rest

Speaking on El Mundo de Valdano, broadcast by Movistar after Barcelona's dominant 4-2 win over Levante, Yamal was asked who he would give the Ballon d’Or to and offered a typically confident answer.

Advertisement

"Who would I give the Ballon d'Or to?" Yamal said. "I honestly believe there are perhaps only two players who are the best in the world, but I deserve it this year."

The Barcelona star then identified Mbappé as his only real competition, making it clear that he considers himself the Frenchman's equal at the top of world football.

"For me, Kylian Mbappé and I are the best two players, and anyone who watches the matches knows that."

The declaration comes days after Yamal said he would not get involved in a public campaign for the individual award or beg for recognition.

However, Mbappé's own recent comments about his Ballon d’Or credentials appear to have changed the tone of the contest. The Frenchman argued that the prize is an individual award despite the importance of team success and insisted his performances this year give him a strong claim.

Advertisement

World Cup success adds fuel to the rivalry

Both players have plenty of ammunition behind their claims after extraordinary campaigns, but they arrive at the Ballon d’Or from very different directions.

Yamal can point to Spain's World Cup triumph and Barcelona's La Liga title as major pieces of evidence. The 19-year-old also played a central role in a Barcelona side that continues to rely heavily on his creativity and attacking threat.

Mbappé, meanwhile, produced a spectacular scoring campaign at the World Cup, where he became the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

With both stars openly declaring their credentials, the Ballon d’Or race is quickly becoming a battle of performances, trophies and individual numbers. And after previously refusing to campaign for the prize, Yamal has now made one thing unmistakable: he believes the award belongs to him.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.
Football
14.09.2026
‘No Goalscorers In Nigeria’ - Finidi’s assistant blasts Rivers forwards in shocking striker-shaming rant after embarrassing exit
Rooney blasts VAR incompetence
Football
14.09.2026
‘To get it so wrong is just baffling’ - Rooney blasts VAR incompetence after Haaland’s offside goal error
Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee
Football
14.09.2026
'There is no logic anymore' - Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee
Italian legend's son hospitalised following brutal car accident
Football
14.09.2026
Italian legend's son hospitalised following brutal car accident after scoring winning goal against Atalanta
Thank you - Former Chelsea star says goodbye to AFCON champions
Football
14.09.2026
Thank you - Former Chelsea star says goodbye to AFCON champions
Haaland’s offside goal stirs controversy
Football
14.09.2026
Man United vs Man City: Haaland’s offside goal stirs controversy as referees' body concedes VAR error