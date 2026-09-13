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Happy wife, happy life — Maresca shares secret to beating Manchester United

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:56 - 13 September 2026
Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca shared the cornerstone idea of his project.
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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has stated that accommodating Erling Haaland remains the central priority of his project following a 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

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The 46-year-old addressed the media following his first Manchester derby and emphasised the importance of keeping Erling Haaland happy. 

What Maresca said 

Maresca continues to bake his ideas into the team after succeeding Pep Guardiola during the 2026 summer transfer window.

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He used a light-hearted comparison to emphasise the Norway international's importance to his developing system at the Etihad Stadium.

"How do you say in English? Happy wife, happy life?" Maresca stated. "For us, happy Erling, happy life. My wife will be upset with me for that one."

Haaland decides Manchester derby 

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Haaland reinforced his manager's assessment by deciding the outcome of the Old Trafford fixture.

The match saw Haaland score a 60th-minute winner following a controversial sequence involving teammate Enzo Fernández in the penalty area.

The 1-0 result secured Manchester City's first away derby victory at Old Trafford since 2022.

Haaland's commitment to Man City 

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The derby-winning goal continues a prolific start to the 2026/27 campaign for the striker.

Haaland entered the fixture on the back of a second-half brace against Porto in the UEFA Champions League on September 8, elevating his tally in the competition to 59 goals in 59 appearances.

He remains the undisputed cornerstone of Manchester City's future after signing a 10-year contract extension in January 2025 to remain at the club until June 2034.

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