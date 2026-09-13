Advertisement

Carrick slams decision to allow Haaland's goal in Manchester Derby

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:00 - 13 September 2026
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick addressed the contentious decision to allow Erling Haaland's goal to stand.
Advertisement

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has strongly criticised the officiating decision to award Erling Haaland's winning goal during his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Old Trafford during a fixture which saw Enzo Maresca secure his first Manchester derby victory as head coach.

The contentious offside call 

The Norway international scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute to secure all three points for the visitors.

Advertisement

The sequence generated immediate controversy following the involvement of Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernández in the penalty area.

The Argentina international made a diving attempt to head the incoming cross while standing in an offside position before the ball reached Haaland.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the incident and determined Fernández did not interfere with an opponent's line of vision or ability to play the ball, allowing the goal to stand.

Carrick decries VAR interpretation 

Carrick expressed total disbelief regarding the explanation provided by the match officials during his post-match media duties with Sky Sports.

Advertisement

"How you can say Enzo Fernandez does not interfere with the play literally is beyond me; it's staggering," Carrick stated.

"It's really weird to me how that's interpreted," the 45-year-old manager continued.

"I could not understand it when I saw it, and then the explanation made it WORSE".

Maresca executes perfect derby debut

The ruling ensured Manchester City claimed their first away derby victory at Old Trafford since 2022.

Advertisement

Maresca's tactical execution delivered the three points, successfully rebounding from a Phil Foden red card during the game to secure victory against cross-town rivals.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Aubameyang beats Raphinha to LALIGA record
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.09.2026
Aubameyang beats Raphinha to LALIGA record
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Football
13.09.2026
Carrick slams decision to allow Haaland's goal in Manchester Derby
Haaland was offside – Referees confess after Manchester derby
Football
13.09.2026
Haaland was offside – Referees confess after Manchester derby
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.09.2026
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory
Shooting Stars' continental return ends in heartbreak
Football
13.09.2026
Shooting Stars' continental return ends in heartbreak
Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League
Football
13.09.2026
Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League