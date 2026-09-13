Nigerians beg Atubolu to choose Super Eagles after record-breaking 6th consecutive penalty save

Super Eagles prospect Noah Atubolu continues to set Bundesliga records

Nigerian fans are turning their attention to Noah Atubolu after the goalkeeper extended his remarkable Bundesliga penalty-saving record to six consecutive spot-kicks.

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With the Freiburg loanee continuing to produce from 12 yards, supporters are urging the Super Eagles to move quickly before another national team gets their hands on him.

Atubolu makes Bundesliga history again

Atubolu played a major role in Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-1 victory over Mainz in the Rhine-Main derby, denying Nadiem Amiri from the penalty spot to preserve Frankfurt's lead before half-time.

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Can Uzun had given Frankfurt an early advantage before Sheraldo Becker was brought down in the box by Raphael Onyedika, handing Mainz a golden opportunity to level the contest.

6 - Noah Atubolu pariert seinen sechsten Bundesliga-Elfmeter in Folge und baut damit den Ligarekord weiter aus.



Killer. pic.twitter.com/rYXDDV4XTD — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 12, 2026

Amiri stepped up, but Atubolu guessed correctly and dived to his right to keep the penalty out. The save extended the goalkeeper's Bundesliga record to six consecutive penalties saved, almost a year after he became the first goalkeeper in the competition's history to stop five in a row.

Even more remarkably, all six of his record-breaking saves have come with Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp watching from the stands.

Only three players have managed to score a Bundesliga penalty against Atubolu, with Werder Bremen's Marvin Ducksch, RB Leipzig's Loïs Openda and Borussia Mönchengladbach's Julian Weigl among the few to beat him from 12 yards.

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Nigerians urge Atubolu to pick Super Eagles

Atubolu's His 66.7 per cent penalty save ratio is also the best in the Bundesliga among goalkeepers to have faced at least three spot-kicks.

His latest heroics have also reignited calls for the goalkeeper to consider representing Nigeria at international level. Despite his impressive performances in Germany, Nigerian supporters are keen for the Super Eagles to make their interest clear before it becomes too late.

Na this guy gan gan we need for Super Eagles mehn https://t.co/AmQ6kcrcXf — TIMO (@ojosaves) September 12, 2026

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"Need him to come play for Nigeria he’s solid," one fan wrote. Another was even more emphatic, saying: "Na this guy gan gan we need for Super Eagles mehn."

Need him to come play for Nigeria he’s solid https://t.co/pQoISXl4O8 — 🏆 #14 (@MayorMillzz) September 12, 2026

"Choose Nigeria habibi," another supporter urged, while a fourth sent a direct message to the Nigerian Football Federation: "NFF before it’s too late. PLEASE"

For a Super Eagles side that has continued to search for consistency between the posts, Atubolu's record could make him an increasingly attractive option.

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