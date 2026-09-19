Manchester City vs Sunderland: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Manchester City look to make it five wins from five in the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium, with Enzo Maresca's side unbeaten in any competition this season.

Date & Time: Sunday, 20 September 2026 | 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 9:00 AM ET

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Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Broadcast/Streaming: Live on Sky Sports (UK) and USA Network (US) — check local listings for regional availability

Manchester City vs Sunderland match overview

Enzo Maresca is enjoying life at the Etihad, having led City to six straight wins across three competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping a clean sheet in each of their last four matches.

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Sunderland arrive off the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Arsenal last time out and are winless in their last two on the road.

The Black Cats have never won at the Etihad, losing 3-0 there on their last visit, and the most recent meeting between these two sides ended goalless at the Stadium of Light in January.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Manchester City v Sunderland Sun 20 Sept · 14:00 Manchester City 76% (1.32) Draw 16% (6.25) Sunderland 9% (11.11)

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Manchester City to Win] (odds: 1.31)

City's attacking form has been relentless under Maresca, and with Sunderland winless away from home in their last two outings, the champions' superior quality should be enough to make it four wins from four in the league.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Erling Haaland to Score Anytime] (odds: 1.66)

Haaland has scored in each of his last four matches for City and remains their most direct route to goal, a threat Sunderland's defence will find very difficult to nullify for the full 90 minutes.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Manchester City vs Sunderland preview

Haaland scores an offside goal against Man United || Imago

City's win over Manchester United last time out was anything but straightforward.

Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute, yet Maresca's side showed real tactical discipline to see out the game, with Haaland eventually breaking the deadlock in the second half.

That victory, combined with the midweek cup 5-0 rout of Norwich in the Carabao Cup where 17-year-old academy graduate Floyd Samba grabbed the headlines with two goals on his full debut, has City playing with total confidence heading into this one.

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Maresca has himself warned that Sunderland will provide City's toughest test of the season, and there is substance behind that claim.

Sunderland arrive off the back of a landmark result of their own, beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 to record their maiden European win, a day after City's cup rout.

Régis Le Bris's side have shown genuine defensive resilience this campaign, built around the mid-block structure of Granit Xhaka, Kevin Danso and Daniel Ballard, and they'll look to spring Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor on the counter whenever the chance arises.

Enzo Le Fée has been one of Sunderland's standout performers going forward, already directly involved in a handful of goals this season, while Xhaka's creative influence from deep continues to be a key outlet for the visitors.

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Even so, containing a City side that has scored 15 goals in four matches, and kept a clean sheet in each of them, will require a near-flawless defensive performance.

City will be without Foden, suspended following his red card at Old Trafford, with Jeremy Doku also a doubt as he continues his recovery from a calf injury sustained in pre-season.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will be missing Chidozie Mundle (knee) and Djibril Diarra (thigh) through injury, with Reinildo Mandava suspended.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Manchester City form Sunderland form Last meeting Premier League W W W W L W D L Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City, January 2026

Manchester City hold a dominant edge in this fixture, having never lost to Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium, with the Black Cats' last visit ending in a 3-0 defeat.

Sunderland's best recent result against City was the goalless draw at the Stadium of Light in January, their only point taken from the fixture in recent seasons.

Team news & predicted lineups

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Absences & Suspensions

Manchester City

Phil Foden is suspended following his red card against Manchester United, while Jeremy Doku remains a doubt as he continues to build match fitness after a pre-season calf injury.

Maresca has no fresh injury concerns to report otherwise, giving him a strong squad to select from.

Sunderland

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Régis Le Bris will be without Chidozie Mundle (knee) and Djibril Diarra (thigh) through injury, while Reinildo Mandava is suspended and unavailable for selection.

Enzo Le Fée and Granit Xhaka are expected to carry the creative burden in their absence.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Sunderland (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

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Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fée, Angulo; Brobbey

Exact Score Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Sunderland

Sunderland's defensive structure and counter-attacking threat give them a puncher's chance of frustrating City for periods, and their momentum from a first European win should not be discounted entirely.

However, City's attacking form under Maresca, allied to their perfect home record against the Black Cats, points firmly towards a comfortable afternoon at the Etihad.