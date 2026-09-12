Advertisement

Top 10 most expensive squads in world football (2026) – Where do Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal rank?

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:15 - 12 September 2026
What are the top 10 most expensively assembled squads in the world in 2026?
Advertisement

Premier League clubs dominate the latest ranking of world football’s most expensive squads, according to CIES Football Observatory data.

Advertisement

Liverpool have claimed top spot with a squad cost of £1.05 billion after another heavy summer of investment, including the £123 million arrival of Bradley Barcola.

Manchester City sit just behind on £1.04 billion, after a summer that saw them make three midfield signings for over £300 million, while Tottenham’s aggressive spending has lifted them to third at £1.013 billion.

Chelsea rank fourth with a squad valued at £1.003 billion, a drop of three places from last year despite continued high expenditure.

Advertisement

Arsenal are sixth on £934 million after a more restrained window, while Barcelona sit well outside the top 10 in 16th place with a squad cost of £460 million.

Top 10 most expensive squads in world football

  • 1. Liverpool – £1.05bn

  • 2. Manchester City – £1.04bn

  • 3. Tottenham Hotspur – £1.013bn

  • 4. Chelsea – £1.003bn

  • 5. Manchester United – £992m

  • 6. Arsenal – £934m

  • 7. Real Madrid – £876m

  • 8. Paris Saint-Germain – £785m

  • 9. Newcastle United – £742m

  • 10. Aston Villa – £538m

Advertisement

The figures highlight the growing financial gap between the Premier League and the rest of Europe, with even traditionally big spenders such as Barcelona now lagging some distance behind the English elite.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Top 10 most expensive squads in world football (2026) – Where do Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal rank?
Football
12.09.2026
Top 10 most expensive squads in world football (2026) – Where do Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal rank?
Vini's mum opens up about being famous
Lifestyle
12.09.2026
‘There's no escaping it’ - Vini's mum opens up about being famous as the mother of a footballer star
Nigerian superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys boat cruise with Klay months after Megan Thee Stallion split
Football
12.09.2026
Nigerian superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys boat cruise with Klay months after Megan Thee Stallion split
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
12.09.2026
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
The Premier League website fires shots at Arsenal's title defence
Football
12.09.2026
Arsenal have 'not faced significant challenge yet' - Premier League downplays Mikel Arteta's title defence
'There was no player better than me' - Real Madrid star makes bold Ballon d'Or claim
Football
12.09.2026
'There was no player better than me' - Real Madrid star makes bold Ballon d'Or claim