Top 10 most expensive squads in world football (2026) – Where do Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal rank?

What are the top 10 most expensively assembled squads in the world in 2026?

Premier League clubs dominate the latest ranking of world football’s most expensive squads, according to CIES Football Observatory data.

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Liverpool have claimed top spot with a squad cost of £1.05 billion after another heavy summer of investment, including the £123 million arrival of Bradley Barcola.

Manchester City sit just behind on £1.04 billion, after a summer that saw them make three midfield signings for over £300 million, while Tottenham’s aggressive spending has lifted them to third at £1.013 billion.

Chelsea rank fourth with a squad valued at £1.003 billion, a drop of three places from last year despite continued high expenditure.

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Arsenal are sixth on £934 million after a more restrained window, while Barcelona sit well outside the top 10 in 16th place with a squad cost of £460 million.

Top 10 most expensive squads in world football

1. Liverpool – £1.05bn 2. Manchester City – £1.04bn 3. Tottenham Hotspur – £1.013bn 4. Chelsea – £1.003bn 5. Manchester United – £992m 6. Arsenal – £934m 7. Real Madrid – £876m 8. Paris Saint-Germain – £785m 9. Newcastle United – £742m 10. Aston Villa – £538m

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