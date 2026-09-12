‘There's no escaping it’ - Vini's mum opens up about being famous as the mother of a footballer star

Fernanda Cristina, the 45-year-old mother of Brazilian national team and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, has revealed how she navigated being famous.

Vinicius has grown into one of the best players in the world while plying his trade in Spain for Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His popularity has put him in the spotlight for the last few years, making him one of the top earners at Madrid following his new contract.

The Brazilian’s footballer has not only boosted his celebrity life but has also put his mother in the spotlight.

Vini's mum speaks about life as a celebrity

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Quem magazine, she discussed being recognised by fans due to her son's fame and that of his new partner, influencer and entrepreneur Virginia Fonseca.

"I'm still not used to it, but I'm getting there little by little. There's no escaping it; everyone knows me now," she explained.

Vinicius, Real Madrid star || Imago

"Just yesterday, there was a lot of buzz online because of the WePink party, so I'm gradually adjusting. I've always been a private person, but I'm more relaxed about it now."

Despite her growing public profile, Fernanda stated she has no immediate plans to pursue a career as an influencer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Oh, I don't have the desire for that yet. Not right now. I'm in a quiet phase for the time being," she said, laughing when asked if Vini Jr. would support her taking on online jobs. "No, no, he doesn't encourage it at all!"

When complimented on her youthful appearance and often being mistaken for Vini's sister, Fernanda humbly credited her genes.

Fernanda Cristina, Vinicius mother || IG

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don't do anything special. I think it's just genetics," she replied. She attended the festival with her friend, Nicole Bahls.

“The TV host and influencer recently named one of the new goats at her farm in Itaboraí, Rio de Janeiro, after Vini Jr. Fernanda and Vini's brother, Bernardo, visited the farm for the animal's introduction.