Manchester United vs Manchester City: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Old rivals headline this weekend’s round of Premier League games as Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Date & Time: Sunday, 13 September 2026 | 15:30 GMT / 16:30 BST / 11:30 AM ET

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Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) from 16:30 BST | Peacock (US) from 11:30 AM ET

Manchester United vs Manchester City match overview

The Manchester derby arrives with a stark gap in early-season form between these two rivals.

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Manchester City have made a perfect start under Enzo Maresca — three wins from three, nine points, and a +5 goal difference.

Manchester United, meanwhile, sit down in 11th with just four points from three matches, a run that began with a shock defeat to Hull City before a thumping 5-2 win over Ipswich and a costly late collapse against Everton.

Both sides head into this one off the back of encouraging Champions League openers, and the recent head-to-head picture is closer than City's dominant Guardiola-era history might suggest.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Manchester United v Manchester City Sun 13 Sept · 16:30 Manchester United 31% (3.23) Draw 25% (4.00) Manchester City 45% (2.22)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Manchester City to Win] (odds: 2.17)

City's perfect start and superior underlying numbers make them favourites, even away at a United side that beat them in this exact fixture last time out.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer] (odds: 1.99)

Haaland has eight goals in seven Premier League appearances against United and is chasing his fourth Golden Boot in five seasons, already off to a fast start with three goals in three league games this term.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester United vs Manchester City preview

Michael Carrick's side have shown they can score goals — five past Ipswich and four past Sabah in midweek — but have looked worryingly open at the other end, conceding in each of their opening three league matches.

Bruno Fernandes has been the standout performer regardless, with three goals and an assist already this season, and Luke Shaw is expected to return for his 300th Premier League appearance having missed the Everton draw.

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United also began their Champions League campaign on a high note, thrashing debutants Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford, with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha both on target.

The Sesko-versus-Cunha dilemma up front is the dominant selection talking point, a problem Carrick will be glad to have, even if it likely means Rashford drops to the bench.

Enzo Maresca's start in Manchester has been emphatic by any measure, with City yet to drop a point and boasting one of the meanest defences and sharpest attacks in the division through three rounds.

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Haaland's underlying numbers against this exact opponent are extraordinary — only Mohamed Salah and Alan Shearer have scored more goals against United in Premier League history — though it's worth noting only two of his eight goals against the Red Devils have come specifically at Old Trafford.

There's a fresh subplot too: deadline-day signing Enzo Fernandez is in line to make his first Manchester derby appearance for City, while Nico O'Reilly returns to full fitness after a minor issue, though Jeremy Doku remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Of the last six Manchester derbies, United have actually won three to City's two, with one draw.

The most recent meeting, back in January, went United's way 2-0 at Old Trafford. Across all 198 all-time meetings, though, United still hold the overall edge with 81 wins to City's 62, and 55 draws.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Manchester United form Manchester City form Last meeting Premier League W W W L W D Man Utd 2-0 Man City (January 2026)

Across all 198 competitive meetings between these two clubs, Manchester United hold the historical edge with 81 wins to City's 62, and 55 draws.

The recent picture has been notably more even than City's dominant Guardiola-era spell would suggest, though — United have won three of the last six derbies to City's two, with one drawn, including a 2-0 win in the most recent meeting at Old Trafford back in January.

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Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Manchester United

Luke Shaw was a notable absentee from the Man Utd squad against Sabah, but Carrick revealed in an update that the Englishman's absence was only due to the bout of cramp he suffered at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Shaw should therefore be given the green light to start what will be his 300th Premier League game, but Carlos Baleba (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (hamstring) and Amad Diallo (ankle) are unavailable.

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The Benjamin Sesko vs. Matheus Cunha selection dilemma is dominating the Man Utd team news headlines, but after both scored in the victory over Sabah, Marcus Rashford could ultimately be the one to miss out on the first XI.

Manchester City

Jeremy Doku is still struggling with a calf issue, but Nico O'Reilly is back to 100% after pulling out of the lineup to face Coventry with a back injury.

Erling Haaland is seeking to build on a stellar record of eight goals from seven league appearances against Man United, although just two of those strikes have come at Old Trafford.

Enzo Fernandez made his full debut against Coventry and should be retained in the XI after also shining against Porto – setting up Haaland's header – but Ayyoub Bouaddi should make way for ex-Man Utd transfer target Elliot Anderson.

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Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye; Haaland

Exact score prediction

Manchester United 2-3 Manchester City

United's attacking quality and home advantage should ensure they're competitive throughout, particularly with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings.

However, City's defensive solidity and Haaland's outstanding individual record against this opponent should ultimately prove decisive in a high-scoring, keenly contested derby.