‘I want to enjoy European football’ - Xhaka reveals reason he rejected Chelsea move

Granit Xhaka has revealed the reasons behind his decision to turn down a summer transfer to Chelsea to remain with Sunderland.

The veteran midfielder was a surprise target for the Blues, who were looking to add experienced leaders to their young squad.

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Chelsea reportedly submitted an £8 million bid for the 33-year-old Swiss international, but the offer was swiftly rejected by Sunderland.

After failing to secure Xhaka, the West London club eventually signed Jordan Henderson, 36, and Danny Welbeck, 35, to fulfil their need for veteran presence.

Xhaka on why he rejected Chelsea

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Speaking on the Sports Agents Podcast, Xhaka confirmed Chelsea's interest but explained that his loyalty to the Black Cats and their long-term vision outweighed the allure of a move to Stamford Bridge.

"When I signed the contract here, there was a plan behind the scenes," he said. "The plan was to stick to this project, to believe in this project, and to work for this project."

Granit Xhaka | IMAGO

The midfielder emphasised that a crucial conversation with the club's owner solidified his desire to stay on Wearside.

"When I spoke with the owner of Sunderland, I told him from the beginning, I don't have the feeling that this project is done yet, and this is my motivation," Xhaka stated.

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The opportunity to play continental football with the club was a significant factor in his decision.

"I want to enjoy European football with this football club with the fans, and hopefully we can get more after this season," he concluded.

With two years left on his contract, Xhaka is focused on leading Sunderland into their historic European campaign.

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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso||Imago

Since he arrived in 2025, Xhaka has been a transformative figure at the Stadium of Light. As captain, he made 34 Premier League appearances last season, leading the team to a remarkable Europa League qualification.

Sunderland will begin their Europa League journey with a home fixture against AZ Alkmaar, with Lech Poznan, Dinamo Zagreb, and Anderlecht also in their group.