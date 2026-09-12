Arsenal appoint US consultants to sack employees despite winning EPL title
Sources indicate that US-based Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has been conducting a comprehensive review of the club's operations for the past three months.
This has led to anxiety among employees, even as the team enjoys a period of unprecedented success, which also included a run to the Champions League final.
The review is being led by BCG managing director Jean-Paul Petranca, who has been reporting to Arsenal's chief executive, Richard Garlick.
Arsenal set to cut down staff
A sense of unease is growing within the club, with some employees feeling that any potential cuts will unfairly target non-football departments.
There is a perception that the football side of the business, which has recently expanded, will remain unaffected.
According to BCG's website, Petranca has over two decades of experience advising senior leaders on "strategy, transformation, and organisational performance".
It is understood that improving efficiency is a key part of his mandate at Arsenal, though the club has declined to comment on the matter.
This follows the departure of its chief, Juliet Slot, last summer after a successful five-year tenure that saw the club achieve record revenues.
Some staff feel that any restructuring in this area would be counterproductive, especially as generating income is crucial for complying with Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.