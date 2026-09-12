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‘It is a lack of awareness’ - Mbappé slams viral meme comparing him to people who murder humans

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:10 - 12 September 2026
Mbappé slam viral meme
French superstar Kylian Mbappé has voiced his unease with a viral meme trend depicting him as a dictator.
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The memes, which frequently show the new Real Madrid forward in military attire, gained traction among fans, particularly during the FIFA World Cup. 

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While the exact origin is unclear, speculation points to reports of Mbappé's significant influence at his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Another potential source for the trend was a 2024 incident where Mbappé initiated legal action against a kebab shop owner for using his name on a menu item without consent.

Mbappe not happy being called a murderer 

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In an interview with L'Equipe ahead of this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he is a leading contender, the 27-year-old shared his mixed feelings about the comparisons.

Mbappé acknowledged the humorous intent behind many of the posts but also highlighted the serious effect that he believes is being overlooked.

Mbappe || Imago
Mbappe || Imago

"Part of it is funny because you can tell that for some people it’s all in good fun," Mbappé explained to France Football. 

"Part of it is a little less funny because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history."

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"So being compared to people who murder people, who have made millions and millions of people miserable... 

“It doesn’t go that far, but it sometimes showcases that there’s a lack of awareness, sometimes political, sometimes human, among people."

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also hit back at critics after his Ballon d’Or nomination.

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