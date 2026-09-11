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He defended like an animal — Mourinho defends '40-goal' star Mbappe

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:06 - 11 September 2026
Jose Mourinho has strongly defended Kylian Mbappé amid growing criticism at Real Madrid, insisting the French superstar is far from a problem for the club.
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Mbappé scored the opening goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday, climbing into joint-fifth place on the competition’s all-time scoring list.

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Despite the contribution, sections of the Bernabeu crowd booed the forward, with some critics pointing to his defensive work rate

.Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano, Mourinho rejected the narrative. “He is the tree with a lot of fruit,” the Portuguese coach said.

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“Obviously a player who scores more than 40 goals for a team is never a problem.

“I saw Kylian giving it his all. He was defending like an animal, even when he had nothing left.

"His attitude is incredible. It is a joy for me to see a player like that.”

Mbappé netted 42 goals in 44 matches for Real Madrid last season and remains a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or.

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However, the club’s failure to win any major trophies has fuelled some fan frustration, and the expectations are even higher this season, with Mourinho's appointment and the lavish spending over the summer.

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