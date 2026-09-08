Real Madrid vs Inter: Mbappe makes Champions League history as Los Blancos open 26/27 season with victory

Los Blancos opened their Champions League campaign with a laboured win over Inter

Kylian Mbappe scored his 71st Champions League goal to help Real Madrid to a laboured 2-1 win over Inter in the first game of the 26/27 season.

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The Frenchman became the fifth-highest goalscorer in Champions League history, alongside Raul Gonzalez, when he opened the scoring for Real Madrid, and Federico Valverde doubled the lead before the first-half break. Carlos Augusto's goal in the second half gave Inter hope that was ultimately dashed.

Real Madrid vs Inter: As it happened

Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, extending their impressive record in Europe’s premier competition.

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Inter started brightly and created several opportunities, but their hopes of an upset quickly faded during a disastrous 10-minute spell. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring after Yann Bisseck’s misplaced touch allowed Brahim Díaz to send him through. Real Madrid then doubled their advantage when Federico Valverde capitalised on a costly mistake from Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez.

5 - Máximos goleadores en la historia de la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA/Copa de Europa:



1⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo: 140



2⃣ Lionel Messi: 129



3⃣ Robert Lewandowski: 109



4⃣ Karim Benzema: 90



5⃣ Raúl González Blanco: 71



5⃣ KYLIAN MBAPPÉ: 71 🆕



Olimpo. pic.twitter.com/FO8ry5rbEc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2026

Inter continued to waste chances, while Martínez redeemed himself with outstanding saves to deny Mbappé and Jude Bellingham before half-time. After the break, the goalkeeper again frustrated Madrid, making crucial interventions as Inter searched for a way back into the contest.

The visitors eventually found their breakthrough with less than 15 minutes remaining. Lautaro Martínez reached the byline before delivering a dangerous cross, which Carlos Augusto diverted through Ibrahima Konaté’s legs and beyond Thibaut Courtois.