Real Madrid vs Inter: Mbappe makes Champions League history as Los Blancos open 26/27 season with victory
Kylian Mbappe scored his 71st Champions League goal to help Real Madrid to a laboured 2-1 win over Inter in the first game of the 26/27 season.
The Frenchman became the fifth-highest goalscorer in Champions League history, alongside Raul Gonzalez, when he opened the scoring for Real Madrid, and Federico Valverde doubled the lead before the first-half break. Carlos Augusto's goal in the second half gave Inter hope that was ultimately dashed.
Real Madrid vs Inter: As it happened
Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, extending their impressive record in Europe’s premier competition.
Inter started brightly and created several opportunities, but their hopes of an upset quickly faded during a disastrous 10-minute spell. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring after Yann Bisseck’s misplaced touch allowed Brahim Díaz to send him through. Real Madrid then doubled their advantage when Federico Valverde capitalised on a costly mistake from Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez.
5 - Máximos goleadores en la historia de la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA/Copa de Europa:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2026
1⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo: 140
2⃣ Lionel Messi: 129
3⃣ Robert Lewandowski: 109
4⃣ Karim Benzema: 90
5⃣ Raúl González Blanco: 71
5⃣ KYLIAN MBAPPÉ: 71 🆕
Olimpo. pic.twitter.com/FO8ry5rbEc
Inter continued to waste chances, while Martínez redeemed himself with outstanding saves to deny Mbappé and Jude Bellingham before half-time. After the break, the goalkeeper again frustrated Madrid, making crucial interventions as Inter searched for a way back into the contest.
The visitors eventually found their breakthrough with less than 15 minutes remaining. Lautaro Martínez reached the byline before delivering a dangerous cross, which Carlos Augusto diverted through Ibrahima Konaté’s legs and beyond Thibaut Courtois.
Inter pushed for an equaliser but Madrid managed the closing stages effectively to secure all three points. The victory gives Madrid an ideal start to their Champions League campaign, while Inter’s European struggles continue despite a performance that offered Cristian Chivu plenty of encouragement.