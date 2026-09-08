‘We don’t really know what he is’ - Scholes tells Carrick to bench star player against Man City

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has issued a stark warning to manager Michael Carrick, urging a significant tactical shift ahead of the crucial Manchester derby.

Manager Michael Carrick has faced a selection headache up front, with Benjamin Sesko yet to start a match this season after a shin injury kept him out of the entire pre-season.

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In his absence, Matheus Cunha has been deployed as the central striker in games against Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

While wingers Bryan Mbuemo and Marcus Rashford have started the season brightly, United's attack has lacked a cutting edge through the middle.

Scholes advises Carrick ahead of City game

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Following the 2-2 draw against Everton, Scholes described the team's current setup as "difficult to watch" and called for a recognised striker to be reinstated to the starting lineup.

Sesko recently offered a glimpse of his quality, coming off the bench to score a superb header from a Luke Shaw cross against Everton.

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago

Speaking on "The Good, The Bad, and The Football" podcast, Scholes did not hold back in his criticism of United's display against Everton, expressing his frustration with the team's lack of a natural number nine.

"I felt it was really timid against Everton," Scholes said. "There was no aggression and Everton were there for the taking. There was so much space and they never went for the throat."

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The former England international identified Carrick's team selection as the primary issue and demanded a change.

"The centre forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko," he explained. "He is a focal point. It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre forward.

Man United manager Carrick || Imago

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“With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a No.10 or a wide player but he’s definitely not a No.9 and watching United without a No.9 is a struggle."