‘Useless Federation’ - Furious Nigerians blast NFF over shock Russia friendly amid Super Eagles AFCON 2027 concerns

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has walked straight into a massive wall of public fury following the official confirmation of an international friendly match against Russia. The announcement, which locks the 26th-ranked Super Eagles into another European assignment this autumn, has triggered massive accusations of administrative stagnation from an already frustrated fanbase.

The Nizhny Novgorod Rematch: Nigeria will face Russia for the second time in 16 months when both sides clash at the 44,000-capacity Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fan Backlash: Furious supporters have aggressively slammed the federation's choice of opponent, calling the board a "useless federation" and demanding high-profile Grade-A matches against elite African or global top-15 teams.

The Gruelling Schedule: The controversial friendly will take place exactly one week after the Super Eagles finish their explosive opening double-header block of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fragile relationship between Nigerian football fans and the national federation has suffered another severe fracture.

NFF, the football governing body in Nigeria, has officially confirmed that the Super Eagles will trade tackles with Russia in an international friendly inside the iconic Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

The fixture marks the second time in just 16 months that both nations will face off, following a gritty 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium back on 6 June 2025.

🇳🇬🇷🇺

The @NGSuperEagles will face Russia in a friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

It will be the second meeting between both nations in 16 months.

The fixture has been confirmed by Nigeria’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodatasports. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 8, 2026

In that previous encounter, which dropped just days after Nigeria retained the Afro-Caribbean Unity Cup in London, a Semi Ajayi first-half own goal put the hosts ahead before a resurgent Tolu Arokodare restored parity for the West African giants after the interval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface against Russia | Imago

‘Always Playing the Same Teams’ — Nigerians rebel against Russia

Despite the Super Eagles' credible recent international displays on European soil, including a 2-2 draw with Poland in Warsaw and a narrow 2-1 slip-up against Portugal in Meira, the announcement has triggered an absolute firestorm of digital anger.

The 26th-ranked Nigerians feel they are entirely above facing the 35th-ranked Russian side under the current administrative climate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles

"Useless federation," one furious supporter ranted online. "Always playing the same teams that will host the friendlies freely for you. After this will be Mexico, Iran or Jordan as usual."

Another fan questioned the entire sporting logic behind the contract: "Is it not better we play quality grade A African friendlies ahead of the AFCON rather than playing money-oriented friendlies against teams that have nothing to offer? You guys don't understand how angry Nigerians are."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A brutal logistics nightmare surrounding the AFCON 2027 quest

The timing of the match has also drawn heavy fire from observers who believe the team's administrative hierarchy is completely out of touch with modern competitive reality.

The Russian friendly is scheduled to take place exactly seven days after the Super Eagles wrap up their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Day 2 qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs on 29 September.

Eric Chelle is focused on rebuilding the Super Eagles.

Nigeria will initially launch their continental campaign four days earlier when they host a stubborn Madagascar side at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement