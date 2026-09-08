Senior Man Is Back - Why Iheanacho’s six-game scoring streak is driving Eric Chelle crazy

The forward single-handedly dragged Bursaspor to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Manisa FK on Monday night, presenting a massive selection dilemma for Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle. The forward single-handedly dragged Bursaspor to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Manisa FK on Monday night, September 7, 2026, presenting a massive tactical dilemma for Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle.

The Lethal Run: Kelechi Iheanacho has now scored in six consecutive league matches, racking up a staggering eight goals and two assists to rule the goalscoring charts.

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The Monday Heroics: Senior Man rescued Bursaspor from an early deficit, turning four defenders inside out for a magnificent equaliser before slamming home a dramatic late winner.

The Division Debate: While Iheanacho's blistering form is entirely undeniable, it has triggered a massive debate among Nigerians over whether a Turkish second-tier striker belongs in the elite Super Eagles squad.

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Senior Man is officially back to his lethal best, and he is creating the ultimate selection and tactical headache for the national team.

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his incredible, red-hot scoring form for Turkish side Bursaspor, netting another brilliant brace against Manisa FK.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored or assisted 10 goals in six matches for Bursaspor.

Six in a Row: Senior man destroys Turkish defences

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With that performance, Iheanacho has now scored in six consecutive matches since moving to Turkey, registering a mind-blowing 8 goals and 2 assists.

He is playing with the kind of supreme confidence Nigerian football fans have been desperate to see for years.

🚨🇳🇬 GOAL! Kelechi Iheanacho scores his seventh goal for Bursaspor. 🤩🔥



He has now scored in six consecutive games for his new club 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GCeyOKxcBO — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) September 7, 2026

However, his brilliant resurgence presents a massive selection dilemma for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as he prepares his squad for the crucial AFCON 2027 qualifiers later this month.

The Selection Dilemma: Osimhen injury vs second-tier goals

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Chelle is currently sweating over the fitness of star forwards Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, who both suffered recent club injuries.

Logic dictates that a firing Iheanacho should be the automatic replacement, but there is a massive catch driving the coach crazy.

Osimhen & Onuachu hit injury heartbreak

Iheanacho’s goal onslaught is happening in the Turkish second tier (TFF 1. Lig). Can Chelle comfortably trust a lower-division striker to lead the line for the Super Eagles in highly competitive continental games?

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Kelechi Iheanacho in fine form.

Or does a clinical goalscorer like Iheanacho in peak confidence always deserve his spot, regardless of the division?

The Brutal Fan Division: Elite calibre or second-tier flatness?

Despite his numbers, the fan community has completely split down the middle regarding whether Iheanacho truly deserves a senior international recall.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

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Many fans rushed to celebrate his newfound momentum, with one posting: "I am so happy for senior man, he is scoring goals for fun at his new club.

The most in-form Nigerian player at the moment." Others took a much harsher stance, pointing to his fitness struggles at Sevilla and questioning the quality of the division.

"I find it hard to be impressed with anything he does. Why is he playing in the 2nd division in Turkey? That's too low for me," a cynical supporter tweeted, while another added, "Discipline and fitness are major factors... For Sevilla and Leicester baba go dey run like person wey back Dangote cement."

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