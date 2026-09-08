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NFF elections suspended as FIFA steps into Nigeria crisis

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:01 - 08 September 2026
FIFA decided to take action following the resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and the Executive Committee.
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The World Football governing body, FIFA have halted the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) electoral process and announced plans to send a joint delegation to Abuja.

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FIFA deepens its assessment of the leadership crisis triggered by the mass resignation of the NFF's top officials.

The decision means Nigerian football will remain in a period of uncertainty while FIFA and CAF examine the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications of the unprecedented shake-up that has left the NFF without its elected leadership.

In an official letter dated September 7, 2026, FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, confirmed that the governing bodies are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the resignations and have not reached any conclusions about the federation's future.

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FIFA orders immediate suspension of NFF elections

The most significant directive from FIFA is the suspension of the NFF's ongoing electoral process.

The governing body instructed that no further steps, decisions or activities related to the elections should continue until further notice.

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According to FIFA, the measure is intended to preserve the status quo while consultations continue and should not be interpreted as a judgment on the validity of any actions taken by stakeholders.

The letter also named Acting General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme as the federation's primary point of contact with FIFA and CAF throughout the assessment process.

How the NFF crisis began

The crisis erupted after NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and members of the federation's Executive Committee resigned amid mounting criticism over Nigeria's football setbacks.

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The resignations followed a difficult period for Nigerian football, including the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Falcons missing the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history, and several youth national teams failing to secure qualification for major continental and global tournaments.

FIFA and CAF to visit Abuja

Rather than announcing sanctions or appointing an interim governing body immediately, FIFA has chosen to undertake a fact-finding mission.

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The joint FIFA-CAF delegation will travel to Abuja at the earliest opportunity to engage directly with key stakeholders across Nigerian football.

The planned meetings will include NFF member associations, electoral committee officials, and federal Government representatives, including the National Sports Commission (NSC).

FIFA says the mission is intended to gather the information needed for a comprehensive assessment before any recommendations are made.

FIFA stressed that its review remains ongoing and warned against drawing premature conclusions about what happens next.

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“The outcome of the assessment remains open, and no assumptions should be made as to any action that FIFA and CAF may or may not take,” Mammadov wrote.

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