Nigerian delegation visit embattled FIFA president Infantino amidst mass NFF resignations

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had visitors from Nigeria to discuss the way forward for Nigerian football

Nigeria has taken its football reform agenda to FIFA after a delegation of senior sports officials and key stakeholders met FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Zurich.

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The meeting comes days after Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of his NFF executive board resigned amid growing concerns over the direction of Nigerian football.

Nigeria seeks FIFA backing for reforms

The Nigerian delegation was led by National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade, with former NFF president and ex-FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick also present.

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Discussions centred on the restructuring of Nigerian football, the recent leadership changes at the Nigeria Football Federation and the steps required to restore stability and move the sport forward.

The meeting is particularly significant because FIFA had reportedly sought clarification from Nigerian authorities over the circumstances surrounding the mass resignations.

The Nigerian delegation described the discussions with Infantino as “very fruitful”, with both sides examining the future administration and development of football in the country.

The NSC is now expected to provide further details of its reform programme and outline the next steps following the talks in Switzerland.

NFF congress placed on hold

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The meeting comes after Gusau and his board formally resigned on August 27, bringing an abrupt end to their tenure and triggering uncertainty over the federation's immediate future.

The NFF subsequently placed its planned September 27 elective congress on hold as Nigerian authorities begin consultations with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The decision gives stakeholders additional time to work on proposed reforms and establish a pathway towards a new NFF administration.

For Nigerian football, the challenge now goes beyond replacing Gusau. The authorities must find a way to restore confidence in the federation while ensuring that any restructuring remains compatible with FIFA and CAF regulations.