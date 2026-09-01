Super Eagles legend rubbishes Seyi Tinubu suggestion, names who can change Nigerian football

Obafemi Martins comments about Seyi Tinubu and Nigerian football continue to spark backlash.

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has condemned Obafemi Martins’ recent suggestion that Seyi Tinubu should be tasked with leading a new-face Nigerian football administration.

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The former left-back expressed his disapproval during a Tuesday broadcast on BRILA FM, adding his voice to the mounting backlash against his former national teammate.

Udeze rejects Tinubu suggestion

Martins recently caused a public stir on the Obi One Podcast when he endorsed Tinubu, the son of the current Nigerian president, to lead administrative reform.

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The endorsement arrived amidst administrative disarray following the mass resignation of Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau and his executive committee on August 27,

Udeze dismissed the idea that the president's son possesses the necessary sporting credentials to rescue the struggling national setup.

Ifeanyi Udeze || X

“For me it’s a bad idea,” Udeze said. “I don’t know what made Martins make such statement maybe because he’s a friend to Seyi Tinubu, but like I said, I don’t buy the idea.”

Backing Olofinjana’s credentials

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While Udeze agreed with Martins’ premise that a younger generation of leadership is required, he argued that qualified ex-internationals should be prioritised over political figures.

He specifically highlighted former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City midfielder Seyi Olofinjana as a preferred candidate.

“If Martins claim we need young people to come and run our football there’re other young people," Udeze explained.

Seyi Olofinjana has UEFA-pro coaching badge || X

"I was thinking he will mention a young person like Seyi Olofinjana. I was surprised with his choice so for me Obafemi Martins is on his own.”

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Olofijana's track record

Unlike Tinubu, Olofinjana possesses an extensive administrative resume within European football.

Following a playing career that included 52 caps for Nigeria, Olofinjana acquired a master's degree in sport directorship from Manchester Metropolitan University.

He successfully transitioned into administrative roles, serving as the loan player manager at English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers between 2019 and 2021.

Olofinjana was subsequently appointed as the technical director of Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zürich in May 2021, holding the position until June 2022. He is currently the head of scouting at Chelsea for African talents.

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