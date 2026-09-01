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Fans already know the Premier League Player Of The Week winner: 'Give It To HIM Immediately’

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:45 - 01 September 2026
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The Premier League just dropped its seven-man shortlist for Matchweek 2 Player of the Week, featuring heavy hitters like Erling Haaland and João Pedro. But if you ask the internet, the voting lines might as well be closed already. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes completely broke the timeline after a ridiculous three-goal, one-assist performance against Ipswich Town, leaving football fans in unanimous agreement that the rest of the nominees are just there to escort him to the award.
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The Premier League has officially opened the floor for fans to vote on the Matchweek 2 Player of the Week, but social media has already declared a landslide victory.

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Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes turned Old Trafford into his personal playground during a 5-2 routing of Ipswich Town, putting on an absolute captain's masterclass.

Fernandes walked away with a ruthless hat-trick, finishing a lethal counter-attack, burying a penalty, and showing elite reactions to poke home a deflected Bryan Mbeumo shot, before turning provider to set up Mbeumo with a pinpoint through-ball.

The internet instantly erupted, with fans flooding the comment sections to call the vote early. "The other guys are here to escort Bruno Fernandes," one fan brutally posted, while another added, "We already know the winner, Yeah? Congratulationsssss to Bruno."

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Premier League Player of the Week Nominees

While Bruno is heavily tipped to clear the voting blocks before the September 2 deadline, Manchester City’s lethal duo of Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki did their best to make it a conversation.

Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.
Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.

In City's 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Cherki put on a dazzling show of footwork to bag a brace, including a stunning right-footed rocket from outside the box.

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Haaland was equally terrifying, needing just 17 minutes to net a looping header before adding a powerful second to become the highest-scoring away player at Selhurst Park in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, over at Stamford Bridge, João Pedro continued his explosive form in a 4-3 thriller against Chelsea, providing a goal and an intelligent assist for Cole Palmer, though a chaotic own goal slightly marred his stellar afternoon.

The rest of the shortlist features standout under-the-radar shifts that would normally steal the headlines. Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White silenced Anfield with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, marking his most productive away day in the top flight.

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In North London, Nico Gonzalez completely bossed the midfield on his Newcastle debut, completing 48 passes and dropping three defensive line-breaking balls to hand Matthias Jaissle his first win as Magpies boss against Spurs.

Rounding out the nominees is Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who made three massive stops against Coventry to become the first keeper for a promoted side to secure back-to-back clean sheets to start a season since David Raya in 2021.

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