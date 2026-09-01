Arsenal's Saka drops blunt reality check after Villa Park show: 'One goal is normally enough for us'

Arsenal just went two-for-two to kick start their Premier League title defence, grinding out a gritty 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. Match-winner Bukayo Saka kept it completely real after the final whistle, flexing the Gunners' elite defensive lockdown while admitting the squad didn't even hit their highest gear on the ball.

Arsenal just proved exactly why they are wearing the champions' badge, grinding out a clinical 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at a hostile Villa Park to maintain a flawless start to their Premier League defence.

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In what was a tactical chess match for Mikel Arteta’s 250th Premier League game in charge, the Gunners had to weather some serious early storms.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: DeBrief

Villa came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Emiliano Buendia rattled the crossbar, exposing some rare space in the Arsenal backline.

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But as true champions do, Arteta adjusted at the break, subbing on Eberechi Eze for Christos Tzolis at the 46-minute mark to completely inject new life into the Gunners' frontline.

The second half instantly turned into the Bukayo Saka show. In the 55th minute, referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the penalty spot after Saka was brought down, only for a tense VAR review to pull the contact back to just outside the box.

Unfazed by the drama, Saka found his revenge just four minutes later. In the 59th minute, the British-Nigerian winger beautifully finished off a precise Riccardo Calafiori cross following a fluid build-up sequence involving Eze and Cristhian Mosquera.

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Villa fought back but couldn't buy a break, ending the match without a single shot on target as new Arsenal signings Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa made their debuts off the bench to lock down a second consecutive clean sheet.

The difference maker ✨



Last night's Player of the Match is... Bukayo Saka 🏅



🤝 Presented by @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/TKuAHdA9jF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2026

What Saka said

Speaking after the gritty away win, Saka didn't mince words about the squad's elite defensive identity.

"One goal is normally enough for us as we are so solid at the back," Saka stated, dropping a casual flex about Arsenal's backline.

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Saka believes one goal is enough for the Gunners to win.

"Arteta did give us credit in the dressing room because we weren't at our highest level with the ball tonight, but without the ball we were incredible. As soon as we lost it we were running back as we know the transition is where they are dangerous."

When pushed about his personal goal targets for the 2026/27 campaign, the winger kept his cards close to his chest but made his superstar elite mentality very clear: