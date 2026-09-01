No More Sick Jokes — Angry Nigerians warn Eric Chelle ahead Super Eagles crucial AFCON2027 qualifiers
The Super Eagles have officially confirmed that the team will kick-start their high-pressure qualification campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this September, thrusting under-fire head coach Eric Chelle straight into the deep end against a tricky continental duo.
The national team took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to alert the public with a defiant "Back in action this month!" message.
However, the announcement has been met with severe psychological resistance and cynicism from a heavily traumatised Nigerian fanbase, who are still reeling from the catastrophic failure of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The September Double-Header
Chelle, who uniquely doubles as the under-23 national team coach, carries the heavy burden of making immediate amends on the pitch.
The Malian-born tactician guided Nigeria to a third-place bronze medal finish during the AFCON 2025 cycle, but anything less than total dominance in this new campaign could trigger immediate calls for his sack.
The Super Eagles will host a stubborn Madagascar side on home soil on September 23rd, before swiftly embarking on a daunting road trip to face Guinea-Bissau just four days later on September 27th.
With the newly adjusted FIFA international window altering squad dynamics, Chelle is under immense pressure to secure a flawless six points to steady the ship.
🗓️Back in action this month! pic.twitter.com/ELJdSeXDql— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 1, 2026
"Then We Will Start Doing Maths!" — Fans Explode
The comment section under the team's official announcement instantly erupted into absolute anarchy, with cynical supporters predicting another typical Nigerian football administrative disaster.
Reflecting the collective anxiety of the nation, one furious fan bluntly predicted structural failure:
"Back-to-back loss... then when it's 3 matches to go we will start doing maths."
Another terrified supporter issued a stern warning to the players and the federation, writing: "They better don't play another sick joke with games like this. I can't imagine us missing out on another major tournament. First, I no wan hear say una miss World Cup again."
Demands for a Lagos Return
Beyond the fear of dropping points, fans also targeted the NFF's chaotic internal logistics, demanding that the national team permanently return to the commercial capital to enjoy maximum vocal support from the stands.
"Hope the house is in order before then," an expectant fan commented. "Also, I want matches being played in Lagos. So, the needful to make this a reality should be done."
Other tactically minded observers urged the NFF to exploit the altered international calendar, noting: "I guess having a friendly after these matches would be better due to the newly adjusted FIFA international window."
While a small minority of optimistic fans posted "We are so back, hopefully 6 points in the bag," Chelle knows he has zero room for error.
The road to East Africa 2027 has officially begun, and the Nigerian public will ruthlessly punish any early slip-ups.