'Leo, don’t do this to us' — Argentina dressing room collapses into tears after Lionel Messi ends 20-year love affair

The day we all dreaded has finally arrived. 😭 Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football! From heartbreaking dressing room secrets leaked by Rodrigo De Paul to rivals admitting they weren't ready, the entire global sports community is in complete meltdown. Click to read his emotional farewell letter!

The footballing world has been plunged into a state of absolutegrief following Lionel Messi’s blockbuster, emotional announcement that he is officially retiring from the Argentina national team, bringing a legendary over 20-year international relationship to an abrupt end.

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The Inter Miami CF superstar took to social media to drop the bombshell on Tuesday, revealing that he had secretly written his resignation letter on July 21st, just two days after the Copa América final.

However, a recent personal tragedy involving his father completely cemented his resolve to walk away from La Albiceleste for good.

"It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, to my core, but I understand that it's the right time," Messi confessed in his raw, heartbreaking statement.

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"I've given everything I have; I have nothing more to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up behind me who deserve to be there. Thank you, God, for making me Argentinian."

De Paul Breaks Down Over Secret Dressing Room Battles

The announcement triggered an immediate, hyper-emotional meltdown across global social media, with fans, rivals, and teammates flooding the internet in total shock.

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Messi's loyal midfield lieutenant, Rodrigo De Paul, led the dressing room tributes by exposing the intense psychological and structural warfare Messi fought behind the scenes to drag Argentina to global dominance.

"Your unconditional love for our country, your internal battles to never give up, your strength to always endure injustice," an emotional De Paul revealed.

"Thank you so much, the greatest of all time, thank you for making us so incredibly happy. You are eternal."

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Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was equally broken by the news, stating that no one could ever prepare for the exit of the greatest athlete in human history.

"It's incredibly sad, truly. You're my role model and an example for everyone, a winner in football and a winner in life!! My daughter will be so proud that her father shared a team with such an extraordinary human being. There's truly no comparison when it comes to football. I love you so much."

United defender Lisandro Martinez

'Leeooooo Don't Do This!' — Fans and Rivals Mourn

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As the news reverberated across the globe, fans began frantically sharing the staggering, unplayable metrics of Messi's international legacy: a historic 207 caps, 125 goals, and 68 assists for his country.

One devastated supporter screamed online: "Leeooooo don’t do this to us! 😢 I wasn’t ready for this! Oh my God."

Another fan paid tribute to his everlasting legacy, writing: "The jersey may come off, but the impact doesn’t. What a privilege it’s been to watch you inspire generations!"

Even his fiercest international opponents broke structural rivalries to bow down to the departing king, with one rival player confessing: "I confess we weren't prepared for this day. Facing you has always been an honor. Thank you, Lionel Messi."

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Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, and Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrate their team s goal || Image credit: Imago

While Lautaro Martínez summarised the collective grief with a brief, powerful "Eternal thanks, captain!!", Messi leaves the international stage with the ultimate peace.