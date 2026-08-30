Messi moves closer to Ronaldo on race to 1000 goals after four-goal masterclass against Montreal

Inter Miami hammered Montreal in a landslide victory with Lionel Messi putting on a show

Lionel Messi produced another vintage performance for Inter Miami, scoring four goals as the Herons swept aside Montreal in a stunning attacking display to win their first game in six attempts.

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The Argentine superstar's latest masterclass also brought him another step closer to Cristiano Ronaldo in their extraordinary race to reach 1,000 career goals.

Messi puts on another masterclass

Inter Miami were in complete control, but the evening quickly became another chapter in Messi's remarkable goalscoring story.

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Casemiro opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, remarkably finding the net while operating at centre-back. From there, however, the spotlight belonged almost entirely to Messi.

Messi recorded 4 goals and an assist as @InterMiamiCF dominated CF Montreal, 7-1. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0cPkV40Jr6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

The 39-year-old equalised with a stunning free-kick before producing one of the night's standout moments. Messi picked up the ball, danced past three Montreal defenders and calmly finished a brilliant solo effort to demonstrate that his individual magic remains very much alive.

He then turned provider, setting up Luis Suarez before completing his hat-trick with another composed finish.

But Messi had one more trick up his sleeve. With Inter Miami continuing to dominate, the Argentine stepped up for another free-kick late in the match and found the net once again. His fourth goal completed an extraordinary personal haul and helped Inter Miami reach seven goals on the night.

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Ronaldo still leads the race to 1000

Messi's four-goal explosion has taken his career tally to 928 goals, leaving him 50 behind his long-time rival Ronaldo, who currently sits on 978.

The numbers add another fascinating chapter to one of football's greatest individual rivalries. Both superstars are now chasing the extraordinary 1,000-goal landmark, although Ronaldo remains considerably closer to the milestone.

For Messi, though, the latest performance offered another reminder that age has done little to diminish his influence.

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