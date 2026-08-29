Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Monday night to take on Aston Villa in their first away match of the season, as predecessor and successor collide once again.

Date & Time: Monday, 31 August 2026 | 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 3:00 PM ET

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Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports Main Event (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match overview

Arsenal head to Villa Park full of confidence after back-to-back 3-0 wins to open the season — first lifting the Community Shield against Manchester City, then dispatching newly-promoted Coventry City with ease.

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Aston Villa, by contrast, arrive in disarray after a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brighton, a game that unravelled further when Joao Gomes was sent off just before half-time and left Unai Emery's side to play the entire second half a man down.

The contrast in early-season fortunes is stark, but this fixture carries subplots that go beyond the league table.

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Quick prediction & odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Arsenal to Win] (odds: 1.55)

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Arsenal's perfect start, superior squad depth and strong away form (three wins from their last four on the road) make them clear favourites against a Villa side missing much of its forward line.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Viktor Gyökeres to score first] (indicative odds: 5.25, if he starts)

With Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham all out or doubtful for Villa, Arsenal's own attacking spearhead should get plenty of the ball against a patched-together defence.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal preview

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The scale of Villa's problems at Brighton was laid bare in the numbers — no shots on target and 4-0 down inside 31 minutes before Gomes' dismissal compounded the misery.

That defeat came off the back of a narrow 2-1 loss to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, where teenage striker Brian Madjo at least showed some promise with an equaliser before the break.

Villa's underlying home record offers some genuine hope, though — they remain unbeaten in 34 of their last 40 Premier League matches at Villa Park, averaging 1.75 goals scored per game there while conceding 1.42, and have won 58% of their last 12 home league fixtures.

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The concern is personnel: with Gomes suspended and Watkins, Bailey, Onana, Manzambi and Madjo all unavailable, Emery is set to lean heavily on Ross Barkley and Emiliano Buendia to create chances, a much-reduced attacking unit compared to last season.

Arsenal were imperious in the opening weekend, controlling 65% of possession against Coventry City and racking up 20 shots, six of them on target, in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all found the net in that game, while summer signing Christos Tzolis has already made an immediate attacking impact.

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Arsenal's away form backs up the eye test too — three wins from their last four on the road, conceding just 0.75 goals per game in that stretch.

The one shadow over team selection is Bruno Guimaraes' fitness, with the Brazilian a doubt after a groin/hip issue, while William Saliba and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined, testing Arsenal's defensive depth even amid their dominant start.

Ezri Konsa, who left Villa for Arsenal this summer, could make his first appearance against his former club, while Villa's rebuild has stripped out several key pillars — Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne have all departed, with Ollie Watkins also expected to follow them out the door.

History offers a nuanced picture. Villa actually hold the edge at Villa Park specifically, with 44 wins from 100 meetings there compared to Arsenal's 31.

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However, the Gunners have dominated the wider recent picture, winning 20 of the last 34 meetings between these sides overall and hammering Villa 4-1 in their most recent encounter.

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Form & head-to-head (H2H)

Competition Aston Villa form Arsenal form Last meeting Premier League L W Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa

Across all English league meetings, the sides have met 188 times, with Aston Villa winning 67, Arsenal winning 81, and 40 draws. Arsenal have the clear recent edge, too, winning 20 of the last 34 meetings between the clubs.

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Villa Park itself, however, has historically favoured the hosts — Villa have won 44 of the 100 meetings played there, against Arsenal's 31.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Aston Villa

Emery confirmed Ollie Watkins ' departure on Friday to Al-Hilal, before Nicolas Jackson's mega-money signing from Chelsea was officially announced.

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Jackson and Goretzka have both been registered in time to face Arsenal, but Gomes begins a three-game ban for violent conduct, while Amadou Onana (knee) remains out for the long-term.

No updates were delivered on Johan Manzambi (knee) or Brian Madjo (unspecified) either, but neither youngster is expected to be back in competitive action before September.

Arsenal

Ezri Konsa is available to make his Gunners debut against his former employers, but a spot on the bench surely awaits as Arteta sticks with a tried-and-tested defensive formula.

The Arsenal boss did not rule out Bruno Guimaraes returning from a minor groin issue either, but Jurrien Timber remains out with a similar concern, while William Saliba (back) is a long-term absentee.

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Two of the Gunners' Gabis - Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - should also be omitted amid speculation over their futures; the former has supposedly agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal ahead of a record-breaking £55.6m transfer.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

Arsenal Predicted Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Exact score prediction

Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal

Villa's home record offers a sliver of hope, but with so much of their forward line unavailable and a suspension in midfield to boot, generating enough quality chances against a settled, in-form Arsenal side looks a tall order.

Arsenal's away form and attacking depth should be enough to extend their perfect start to the season.