New Arsenal star emulates Beckham's 30-year record

Arsenal forward Christos Tzolis made history in his official debut for the club.

New Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis etched his name into the history books on Sunday, August 16, 2026, becoming the first player in 30 years to register two assists in an FA Community Shield match as the Gunners dismantled Manchester City 3-0.

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The 24-year-old Greece international was the creative catalyst at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, helping Mikel Arteta secure the first silverware of the 2026/27 season while simultaneously handing new City boss Enzo Maresca a bruising defeat in his official debut game in charge.

Emulating David Beckham

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Tzolis’s standout performance matched a historic feat that had stood untouched for three decades. The last player to provide two assists in a Community Shield fixture was English icon David Beckham, who achieved the tally for Manchester United during their 4-0 victory over Newcastle United in the 1996 edition.

By matching his 30-year-old playmaking record, Tzolis also became the first Arsenal player to record two assists on his full debut for the club since Willian in September 2020.

David Beckham celebrates scoring for Manchester United in 1996 (Credit: Imago)

A dominant Arsenal display

Arsenal established their dominance in the tie almost immediately. Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring after just 24 seconds, before Kai Havertz doubled the advantage in the 28th minute with a header that slipped past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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Tzolis, operating dangerously on the left wing, then set up the crowning moment three minutes into the second half. He perfectly laid the ball off for Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard, who confidently dispatched the third goal to effectively end the contest.

The performance comes on the heels of an encouraging pre-season for Tzolis. He previously grabbed an assist against Borussia Dortmund during a 2026 Emirates Cup exhibition, and got another in the friendly against Real Betis.

Arsenal signed Tzolis earlier this summer, agreeing to a reported £34 million (€40 million) fee with Club Brugge on July 16, 2026.

The winger had just completed a spectacular 2025/26 campaign in Belgium, registering 22 goals and 29 assists across all competitions to help propel Club Brugge to the Belgian Pro League title.

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