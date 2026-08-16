Maresca explains reason for Community Shield collapse against Arsenal

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca reviewed their debilitating FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca has admitted that an immediate defensive collapse fundamentally derailed his debut as Manchester City manager, following a humbling 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield.

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Taking charge of his first competitive match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Maresca watched his side unravel almost immediately against the reigning 2025/26 Premier League champions.

The 24-second collapse

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The match slipped away from Manchester City just 24 seconds after kickoff. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori latched onto a clever pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly to score the fastest goal in the Community Shield in over five decades, immediately putting City on the back foot.

Addressing the media, Maresca pointed to that stunning opening sequence as the primary catalyst for the defeat, though he insisted his team initially responded well to the early setback.

"I think the goal we conceded after 25 seconds unfortunately affected the game in that moment," Maresca stated.

"I think after the goal, the reaction was quite good before they scored the second one; we had three or four chances to score and draw the game, but unfortunately we conceded the second one, and it became more complicated."

Arsenal capitalise on mistakes

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City's failure to convert those early chances was ruthlessly punished in the 28th minute. A mistake by City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Kai Havertz to double Arsenal's advantage.

The match effectively ended as a contest just three minutes into the second half. Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard found acres of space in the City penalty area, sitting Donnarumma down with a brilliant dummy before slotting into an empty net to make it 3-0.

The 3-0 result represents an unfortunate piece of history for Maresca. It stands as the joint-heaviest defeat by a Manchester City manager in their first game in charge, matching Harry Newbould's 4-1 loss, also to Arsenal, exactly 120 years ago in 1906.

Throughout the drubbing, Arsenal fans gleefully taunted Maresca with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning," highlighting the intense pressure the new manager faces following his appointment.

Looking ahead to the Premier League

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City visibly struggled without the presence of midfield anchor Rodri, who missed the tie amidst intense transfer links to FC Barcelona.

Key attacking figures like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were completely neutralised by an organised Arsenal defence, with Haaland managing just seven touches before being substituted in the 53rd minute.

Despite the heavy defeat, Maresca stressed that the team must quickly learn from the collapse and move forward.

"There was a mistake there, but it's just the beginning," he said. "Then from next Sunday we start the Premier League, and the focus has to be on that. We have many things to work [on]. The season's just started, so there are many things we need to do better, but even when we win games, there are things we need to do better."