‘I just want the team to succeed’ - Nwabali opens up on Super Eagles’ future

Nwabali said he is not worried about competition for Nigeria’s number one spot.

Stanley Nwabali has played down concerns about the battle for Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper position, insisting that his immediate priority is helping Chippa United enjoy a successful season.

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The Chippa United goalkeeper returned to the South African club last month after a brief spell away in February and is now focused on regaining his rhythm and contributing to his team's campaign.

Nwabali's return comes at a time when competition for the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position has become increasingly open, with Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo both receiving opportunities during his absence from the national team.

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Nigeria are scheduled to start their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Madagascar in September.

Nwabali focused on Chippa United

Speaking to SABC Sport, Nwabali said he has returned to Chippa United with a positive mindset and is determined to contribute to the club's success.

Nwabali said, “I feel positive coming back to the club, not just for me but also for the team. The relationship and the agreement are all good. I just want the team to succeed this season.”

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The Chippa United star has been an important figure for the Super Eagles, but his absence has provided other goalkeepers with opportunities to stake their claim.

Okoye, who plays his club football with Udinese, has continued to compete for the position, while Arthur Okonkwo has also been given the chance to impress.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign set to start in September, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle will eventually have to decide who deserves the gloves.

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For now, Nwabali appears determined to let his performances do the talking.

Despite the increased competition, Nwabali insists he is not losing sleep over his national-team status.