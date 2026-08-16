Maguire reveals why Manchester United want Marcus Rashford to stay

Harry Maguire has revealed that Rashford can be a major asset for the club this season.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that the club’s players are hoping Marcus Rashford remains at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window.

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Rashford returned to the United squad during the club’s 4-2 pre-season defeat to AC Milan, making his comeback just one week before the Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign away to Hull City.

The forward’s future has been one of the major talking points surrounding United throughout the summer, particularly after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona.

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However, with manager Michael Carrick reportedly keen to give Rashford another opportunity, there are growing indications that the 28-year-old could remain part of United’s plans.

Maguire makes United players’ position clear

Maguire admitted that the transfer window remains open, meaning Rashford’s situation is not completely settled.

Nevertheless, the defender revealed that the feeling within the United dressing room is that the squad would benefit from having the England international around.

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“Obviously the transfer window is still open,” Maguire said.

He added, “As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure.”

Maguire was particularly impressed with the forward’s movement and ability to put pressure on the opposition defence.

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